Spanish club exploring possibilities over summer deal for Fulham man

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is reportedly keen to extend his stay at Villareal and the Spanish club are understood to be exploring possibilities over making a deal happen.

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga outfit on a season-long loan last summer and has made 28 appearances in total this term.

It is understood Villareal have the option of making his stay permanent at the end of the season but that the €25 million (£22.3m) asking price is proving an obstacle.

According to a report from Spanish newspaper AS (via Sport Witness), Zambo Anguissa wants to stay at Villareal and the La Liga club are looking to use that to their advantage.

The report claims that the Spanish side are pushing for Fulham to drop their asking price, as well as exploring other possibilities, such as taking him on loan for another season with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Fulham’s stance on these latest developments is unknown but it appears there may be other suitors, as Real Madrid have been linked with a move.

Zambo Anguissa joined the west London club ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2018 and has made 25 appearances for them in total.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update as it appears the Spanish club have their heart set on a move for the midfielder but cannot stretch to the £22.3 million price tag.

Having arrived as Fulham’s club-record signing, things just didn’t work out for Zambo Anguissa at Craven Cottage – hence his loan move this term – so it will be interesting to see what their approach is.

Offloading him seems the right move and you’d imagine given the current global circumstances and the player’s desire to remain away from the west London club, they may somewhat flexible.