Real Betis are increasingly confident of securing a permanent move for Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca this summer.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, an agreement is close between the two clubs for the 27-year-old.

Roca joined Betis on loan last summer following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship, with a clause in his contract allowing him to leave.

The Yorkshire outfit’s failure to go straight back up under Daniel Farke means he is able to leave on loan again next season.

It is believed that work is all but done on agreeing a loan move back to Betis, but the top flight club is now hoping to secure a deal to keep him on a permanent basis.

Marc Roca's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 54.20 Pass Completion (%) 83.60 Progressive Passes 5.73 Progressive Carries 1.09 Successful Take-ons 0.50 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.05 Progressive Passes Received 0.91

Real Betis’ interest in Marc Roca

Roca cemented himself as a key part of Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad last season at Betis, featuring 26 times in La Liga (all stats from Fbref).

The midfielder did suffer some injury and fitness issues which prevented him from playing more regularly, but his performances made enough of an impact for the club to want to keep him.

It is understood that Leeds were demanding up to €8 (£6.7) million for the Spaniard, but Betis are now increasingly confident of finding an agreement closer to €5 (£4.2) million instead.

Roca has a contract with the English club until the summer of 2026, but his future seemingly lies away from Elland Road.

Leeds need to raise funds during this transfer window in order to ease the burden on their current financial position, so a permanent sale of Roca could be necessary.

Roca signed for the Whites in the summer of 2022 from Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported £10 million, meaning the club is now set to make a significant loss on his sale, if this goes through.

He made 32 appearances for the team in the Premier League before departing on loan for Betis last year.

Leeds United’s summer plans

Leeds’ failure to gain promotion has raised questions over the future of several first team players.

Fellow loaned-out star Jack Harrison is set to return to his new club Everton for the next campaign after spending the last 12 months at Goodison on a temporary basis.

But key players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could also depart, with prospective buyers circling.

Farke will be keen to keep hold of as many stars as he can this transfer market, as he looks to build a team capable of a top two finish next year.

Leeds missing out on big sale with Roca

Leeds’ desperation to get players off the books and raise funds has perhaps been exploited here by Betis, as a £4.2 million fee is quite small.

Given the two clubs initially agreed a €12 million option to buy clause, this is a significant loss on potential income.

However, it is money coming in nonetheless, which should help with their financial situation.

Getting Roca’s wages off the books will also be helpful, and could prevent the sale of a more important first team player in the coming months.