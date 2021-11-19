Sow starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday may have lost last time out in the FA Cup to Plymouth but, as far as their league form is concerned, it makes for much better reading.

Yes, the side have picked up a number of draws in games they arguably should have won. However, they currently have an unbeaten run in League One that stretches all the way back to the very beginning of October and their last loss in the third tier.

They’ll want to extend it even further by picking up a good result against Accrington this weekend.

With the side currently sat in eighth place, there is every chance that a win this weekend could therefore propel them into the play-off places – so picking up a good result is paramount.

Who though, should start for the Owls this weekend?

There looks likely to be some changes from their last lineup in the league but that is largely down to necessity and not because of any tactical changes.

With the amount of players the Owls currently have injured, it’s a wonder they are still able to cope on a weekly basis. They are extremely short at centre-back right now and although the sensible option could be to turn to a younger player to fill the three-man backline, it’s likely to be Callum Paterson again. He played in defence against Plymouth and with no other viable options right now, he might be shoved there again.

That leaves space up top alongside Florian Kamberi in a two-man attack, so Sylla Sow should surely get a nod in attack having played only three times so far this campaign. He will be well-rested and will want a chance to show what he is capable of, albeit not on the wing but more centrally.

Bannan should retain his place just behind the forwards and the midfield will likely be largely the same, with the talented Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo on the two wings.