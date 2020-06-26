Sow starts: How we expect Nottingham Forest to line-up v Huddersfield on Sunday

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday afternoon, as they prepare to take on Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, with Connor Wickham scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a late point for the Owls at Hillsborough.

Forest will be keen to put that result behind them now, as they look to get back to winning ways on their home turf, with Huddersfield Town travelling to the City Ground.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, and a win this weekend could really see them mount a late push for the automatic promotion places.

Brentford host West Brom tonight, whilst Leeds entertain Fulham and Preston face Cardiff tomorrow, presenting Sabri Lamouchi’s side with a real opportunity to push further up the table with a win.

Here, we take a look at what Forest’s starting line-up could look like tomorrow afternoon…

Brice Samba and Forest’s defensive line should remain unchanged for this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield, and they will be ensuring that they remain fully concentrated until the final whistle.

Moving into midfield is where Lamouchi may look to field a couple of changes, with Ben Watson and Samba Sow both missing out in their trip to Hillsborough last week.

The latter was recently pictured in training on the club’s Twitter account, with Lamouchi saying that both will be back for the next game “for sure”.

If that is to be the case, then Lamouchi has the opportunity to field his strongest side, with Watson and Sow returning alongside Tiago Silva in midfield.

Up top, Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi will look to start after playing against Wednesday, with Lolley getting himself on the scoresheet.