Sow in: The Nottingham Forest XI we expect Lamouchi to play v Sheff Wed on Saturday

Nottingham Forest return to league action with a trip to Hillsborough this weekend, with the Reds set to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Sabri Lamouchi will be urging his side to restart their season strongly, with a top-six finish well on the cards for the Reds after a hugely positive campaign thus far.

Forest sit fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table, five points clear of seventh ahead of the final nine games of the season, with important fixtures against the likes of Fulham, Bristol City and Preston still to come.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Nottingham Forest players?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Bryan Roy Jason Lee Stan Collymore Chris Bart-Williams

Their first test comes against a Sheffield Wednesday side that endured a dreadful run of form before the EFL campaign was brought to a halt, losing 5-0 to Brentford last time out.

Garry Monk was skating on thin ice before the break and he won’t be hoping for similar anytime soon, therefore it does promise to be a tough test for Forest.

Here, we take a look at the Forest XI we expect Lamouchi to field against the Owls this weekend…

There should be no doubts over who should start in defence, particularly in goal, with Brice Samba bound to keep his place in-between the sticks after a standout campaign thus far.

Michael Dawson has recently signed a new deal at the City Ground, but the back-four of Matty Cash, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Yuri Ribeiro should remain untouched.

Tendayi Darikwa is back available for the first time this season having ruptured his ACL in pre-season, so he will look to add depth at right-back.

Moving into midfield, this is where Lamouchi has plenty of options to choose from.

Samba Sow struggled with knee problems before the break, but Lamouchi has said that he is hopeful that he will be fit and available for this weekend.

Whether Sow is risked this weekend remains to be seen, but we have included him in this team due to his importance to the side.

Ben Watson, who has featured in every one of Forest’s Championship matches this season, is also said to be struggling with an ankle problem heading into this weekend’s clash, and could be doubtful.

We have chosen to include Watson in this side as Lamouchi is hopeful that he will play, but based off Sow’s injury history before the break, we have gone with Tiago Silva and Ryan Yates here.

Heading into the final third, and it is likely that Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi will spearhead Forest’s attack, having been the chosen trio before the season was brought to a halt.