Sow in, Carvalho out: The ratings suggest this is the best Nottingham Forest XI this season

It has been a hugely positive campaign so far for Nottingham Forest, with the Reds still in the hunt for promotion heading into the final nine games of the season.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side’s hopes of automatic promotion have diminished lately, with the East Midlands club sitting a huge 10 points off West Bromwich Albion.

Results and performances have dwindled of late, but despite losing 3-0 to Millwall last Friday, Lamouchi’s men sit five points ahead of seventh place.

Lamouchi has been a resounding success since arriving at the City Ground in the summer, and regardless of which division Forest find themselves in next season, it has been a very positive season indeed.

He has got to grips with life in English football really well, and he would have learnt about the Championship in his first season at the helm.

The likes of Matty Cash, Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall have all come up leaps and bounds under the Frenchman, whilst Lewis Grabban has been excellent in front of goal.

Who makes the best Nottingham Forest XI this season, as per WhoScored’s ratings, though?

Starting off in goal, and there’s really no surprise that Brice Samba claims the number one jersey.

The Congolese shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets across 35 appearances in all competitions this season, and has a rating of 6.72 compared to Aro Muric’s rating of 6.11 this term.

The usual back-line takes their place across the back-four, with Matty Cash the Reds’ most impressive player this season as per WhoScored, with a rating of 7.23.

Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo start in central defence, but former Red, Chema Rodriguez, has a slightly higher rating than the latter, and he’d feature in this team if he remained on Trentside.

Ben Watson – who has started every single one of Forest’s 37 Championship matches this term – anchors the midfield with a rating of 6.88, and he partners the impressive Samba Sow, who has accrued a rating of 6.99 this term.

Joe Lolley rightfully deserves his place on the right-flank, with the eight-goal winger accruing a rating of 7.13, with Sammy Ameobi starting on the left with a rating of 6.90.

There really is no doubt about Lewis Grabban starting up top, either, with the 17-goal forward achieving a rating of 6.80 this season.

Behind him is Tiago Silva, who gets into the team ahead of Portuguese compatriot Joao Carvalho. Silva has accrued a rating of 6.84 this term, whilst Carvalho’s currently stands at 6.37.

This team is the one that Lamouchi tends to field when every player is fit and available, and these stats suggest that he’s got it spot on every week.