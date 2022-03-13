Souttar in: Is this Stoke City’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Stoke City will be extremely disappointed to be where they currently are after enjoying a reasonably productive summer and a solid start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Not only did they look set to escape the midtable mediocrity that has hampered their progress in recent years – but they also did well to offload those who were surplus to requirements at the bet365 Stadium as Michael O’Neill levelled up his squad.

With renewed optimism in Staffordshire and a real freshness at the club following three previous seasons of disappointment, it’s perhaps a major surprise to see the Potters fall out of the play-off race.

However, some would see this season as part of a transitional phase and this is why there will be those that will defend O’Neill, with the Northern Irishman steadying the ship after a turbulent Nathan Jones tenure but failing to push the former Premier League side on to greater things.

Their late concession and draw against relegation battlers Peterborough United yesterday won’t have done anything to improve the mood in the second-tier outfit’s fanbase – but we’re focusing on something slightly more positive as we pick their best starting lineup when every player is fully fit and available.

In terms of the formation, it’s perhaps wise to stick with a back three considering the talent they have in this position and the fact they have adopted a 3-5-2 system several times this term should mean they can thrive, allowing them to perform to their maximum.

In goal, it’s hard not to go against O’Neill with Josef Bursik looking as though he was going to be their first-choice shot-stopper for the long term. His injury earlier this season hasn’t helped his cause – but with Adam Davies gone – he definitely seems like the best option ahead of the likes of Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding.

Some would argue Josh Tymon’s best position is in midfield – but the wide-ranging options there means he’s pushed out to the left, with Tommy Smith edging ahead of Demeaco Duhaney on the right-hand side as a more experienced professional.

Harry Souttar has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when he recovers from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, and with Taylor Harwood-Bellis performing admirably during his loan spell so far, he deserves to take up his position alongside the Australian international.

Ben Wilmot will perhaps be disappointed not to get into this lineup as well as James Chester, but Liam Moore certainly isn’t going to trouble the likes of Souttar and Phil Jagielka for a spot, with the latter performing extremely well at Derby County earlier in the season.

It remains to be seen whether Joe Allen stays at the bet365 Stadium beyond this summer – but his experience and expertise in the middle of the park earns himself a place in this lineup with Lewis Baker’s earlier impact guaranteeing himself a spot.

The injured Nick Powell is an obvious pick with his goals and assists proving to be valuable – and though Mario Vrancic misses out – he would potentially have a chance of making it in if Allen was to leave.

You could definitely see Baker taking up a deeper role at some point, though it remains to be seen whether that midfield is strong enough defensively.

Up top, Steven Fletcher may not be the best striker at the club, but he probably complements Jacob Brown the best and this is why the 34-year-old is in the first 11.

Brown has shown the best goalscoring pedigree this season and though Josh Maja and Tyrese Campbell are both promising players, the duo have to miss out at this stage.