Highlights Southampton should resist any offer from Tottenham for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the January transfer window. He is a key player and losing him could unsettle the team's defense and jeopardize their promotion push.

Bazunu's ability to play out from the back fits into Southampton's possession-based style of play, making him a valuable asset to the team. Losing him would mean losing a player who fits their system well.

Bazunu is under contract until the end of the 2026/27 season, so Southampton is under no pressure to sell him. Any potential suitors, including Tottenham, would need to make a substantial offer to convince Southampton to let him go.

With the January transfer window now approaching, Southampton are one club who will certainly have to get their business right at the turn of the year.

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, the Saints are currently sat fourth in the second-tier table, eight points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

As a result, a productive month in the window in January could put Russell Martin's side in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

That will mean not only recruiting the right players, but also dealing with interest in key players on the books at St Mary's at this moment in time.

Now it seems as though one Southampton man whose resolve the club could be tested over at the turn of the year, is goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Who is interested in Bazunu for the January transfer window?

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Tottenham are now taking an interest in Bazunu, ahead of the January transfer window.

It is thought that the Premier League side have sent scouts to monitor the 21-year-old, and have been impressed by the progress he is making.

With the goalkeeper apparently also being viewed as a prospect who can be developed even further, it is thought that Bazunu fits into the mould of player that Spurs are looking to add to their squad.

Consequently, it seems there is a possibility that Southampton will soon have to deal with transfer interest in their first choice goalkeeper, given Spurs may want to steal a march on other potential suitors.

However, even if that does prove to be the case, the way in which Southampton should respond to any approach for Bazunu from Tottenham, does seem to be abundantly clear.

How should Southampton respond to interest in Bazunu from Tottenham?

Right now, there seems to be little reason for Southampton to be accepting any offer from Tottenham for the signing of Bazunu, should one be made in the January transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently a key man for Russell Martin's side, having played every minute of the Championship campaign so far for the Saints.

Gavin Bazunu Southampton record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets 2023/24* Championship 17 27 2 2022/23 Premier League 37 61 5 *As of 27th November 2023

As a result, that consistent presence behind the defence is not something Southampton will want to lose, given how it has unsettled backlines in the past, and considering there is no guarantee Bazunu's potential replacement may struggle to settle between the posts initially, as keepers sometimes do.

All of that would provide a risk to Southampton's push for promotion to the Premier League that they would surely prefer to do without.

Indeed, Bazunu is also a goalkeeper who is capable of playing out from the back, something that fits into the possession-based style of play employed by Martin at St Mary's, so they are not going to want to lose someone who fits that system well either.

It is also worth noting that when Bazunu signed for Southampton from Manchester City back in the summer of 2022, he put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the club.

That means his future is secure at St Mary's until the end of the 2026/27 season, and ensures they are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old at the turn of the year.

Consequently, if Tottenham, or indeed anyone else, are to convince Southampton to part company with Bazunu in the January transfer window, then the goalkeeper's importance to this side, and contract situation, means they will surely have to make a major offer if they are to have a chance of doing so.