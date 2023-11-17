Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Ryan Fraser on a permanent basis, and if given the chance, they would jump at the opportunity.

Fraser has become an important part of the team since joining on loan, adding experience and goals to the squad.

Southampton wants to show Fraser that they have the identity and character he is looking for in a team, and that they can achieve promotion from the Championship.

Southampton are interested in signing Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United on a permanent basis.

Dean Jones has opened up on the Saints’ stance regarding the forward, who is currently out on loan with the Championship side.

Fraser joined Russell Martin’s side late in the summer transfer window, but has become an important part of the side since settling in to his new surroundings.

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the first team squad, which is otherwise on the younger side.

Fraser has spent years competing in the Premier League, but has fallen down the pecking order of Eddie Howe’s squad in Newcastle.

Could Ryan Fraser sign for Southampton on a permanent basis?

Jones believes Southampton would jump at the chance to bring the Scot into the club beyond his current loan spell.

However, he admits that it remains to be seen whether the forward can be convinced to commit his future to the south coast side.

"I think if Southampton get the chance to sign Ryan Fraser then it's something that they will be jumping at if he continues to be like this,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“Not just a player, but the character that he's shown and the personality.

“Southampton were crying out for identity this season and they want to see a team that is playing a certain way but also has characters within it that match who they are and what they've been in the past.

“Ryan Fraser obviously had to make a big decision in terms of moving down to the Championship and he didn't want to commit himself to being at that level, but I think he's seeing signs that Southampton won't be at that level very long and that they can get

out of it.

“And I think, yeah, Southampton will definitely want to sign Ryan Fraser permanently.

“It's just a case of proving to him that this is the place for him to be."

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Martin’s side won their last three games in a row going into the November international break to close the gap to the top two.

Victory over rivals West Brom in their most recent fixture opened up the gap to the chasing pack outside the play-off places to five points.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to the John Smith Stadium to face 21st place Huddersfield Town on 25 November.

How important is Ryan Fraser to Southampton?

Fraser has only started three league games for Southampton so far this season, but has made a further 10 appearances from the bench.

The forward brings a lot of experience to the side, and is a very useful attacking option to have in the squad.

He’s contributed two goals already, and will provide a strong outlet from out wide throughout their promotion push.

Given his lack of game time at Newcastle, he should be open to making this a permanent move, which should prove a relatively affordable deal for the Saints to complete, all things considered.