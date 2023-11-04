Highlights Southampton's recent form in the Championship, with a six-game unbeaten run and four wins, suggests that it is the perfect opportunity for Ross Stewart to make his debut and deliver goals for the club.

With Southampton playing with confidence and adopting an attacking mindset, Stewart will have plenty of chances to score, as the team has one of the highest goal tallies in the league this season.

If Stewart can recreate the success he had at Sunderland, his goals could provide an extra source of attacking firepower for Southampton and contribute to their battle for promotion to the Premier League.

After something of a mixed start to the season, it looks as though Southampton are now really starting to find their feet in the Championship once again.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign, the Saints turned to a new boss over the summer, with Russell Martin departing their now second-tier rivals Swansea City, to take charge at St Mary's.

Having made that move though, Martin won three of his first four league games in charge, before losing four Championship matches on the bounce, a run in which his side's defence looked badly exposed.

Indeed, that left the club 15th in the table after eight games of the league season, with some fans already calling for the departure of Martin.

However, that has all changed once again, with the Saints having subsequently enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

With a 3-1 victory at home to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, Martin's side have also won four of those six matches.

That has now seen them climb to fourth in the second-tier standings, showing form that is more reflective of what would be expected of a club that has just dropped down from the Premier League.

There is also plenty of time left in the campaign for Southampton to overhaul the ten-point deficit they face to second place Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion, providing even more reason for Saints fans to be excited, about the latest update from Martin on Ross Stewart.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart at Southampton?

Stewart joined Southampton back on the final day of the summer transfer window, arriving from fellow Championship side Sunderland in a deal reported to be worth up to £12million.

The striker put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Saints, securing his future at St Mary's until the end of the 2025/26 season.

But having made that move, the 27-year-old is yet to make his debut for the club, as he continues to recover from the injury that kept him out of the second half of last season for Sunderland.

However, it now seems as though Stewart is not far away from a return to action at all, with Martin recently revealing that he is hopeful of having the striker available before the November international break.

Given the position that Southampton now find themselves in, that news on Stewart is something anyone associated with the club will surely be relishing given their recent form.

What could Southampton's form mean for Stewart's return?

With Stewart coming into a side that now looks to be coming into top form in the Championship, you get the feeling that this should provide the perfect opportunity for the striker to deliver just what Southampton fans will be wanting from him.

After making his move to Sunderland from Ross County back in the 2021 January transfer window, Stewart became a prolific source of goals for the Black Cats, both in League One and the Championship.

Indeed, despite being restricted to just 13 league appearances for Sunderland last season, he still ended the campaign as the club's second top scorer in the league.

Ross Stewart league record at Sunderland- stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship* 15 11 3 2021/22 League One* 49 26 5 2020/21 League One* 12 3 0 *including play-offs

As a result, there will have been an expectation for him to deliver goals once he completed his move to the south coast.

While those injuries have so far prevented him from doing that, the way that Southampton are now playing suggests he will have a good chance to make up for lost time.

Given their current six-game unbeaten run, including those four wins, it looks as though Stewart will be coming into a side playing with confidence now, and one that has taken on the attacking, possession-based mindset Martin previously looked to instill at Swansea.

Indeed, with the Saits' tally of 24 league goals this season the joint fourth highest in the Championship so far in the campaign, Stewart should not be short of chances to put the ball in the back of the net once he gets on the pitch for Martin's side.

Considering how much success he previously enjoyed in doing that for Sunderland, there will certainly be an expectation that he can benefit from the way the Saints are playing right now to recreate that form on the south coast.

Should that happen, then not only will it add an extra level of enjoyment to watching Southampton that those goals Stewart could score for the club will provide, but it will also provide them with an extra source of attacking firepower that could well prove vital in the battle for promotion to the Premier League this season.

So with all that in mind, it does seem as though this latest revelation from Martin about Stewart's seemingly imminent return to fitness, has come at a time that will surely add yet more excitement and anticipation, to what is surely already becoming an increasingly positive environment around Southampton.