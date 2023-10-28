Highlights Southampton spent an eye-watering £10.5 million on Shea Charles, but the 19-year-old has struggled to find his place in the team.

Charles has only started three times in his preferred position, suggesting he doesn't fit the playing style preferred by Russell Martin.

With other midfield and center-back options available, Charles may need more time on the bench before making a significant impact for Southampton.

Southampton may have cashed in on quite a few of their first-team players over the summer in a bid to claw back some of the money lost from their relegation from the Premier League, but they still spent some of it replenishing Russell Martin's squad.

A mix of experience and youth was brought in by the new Saints head coach and the recruitment team in the summer window, and that included needing a new defensive midfielder to replace Chelsea-bound Romeo Lavia.

Lavia performed pretty well in his first season in senior football despite playing in a side that was ultimately relegated, but there was big shoes to fill at St Mary's Stadium, and the club ended up going down a well-trodden route to bolster their midfield.

The Belgian was signed from Man City in the summer of 2022, and he was one of four players who came in from the Premier League champions that year, with Samuel Edozie, Gavin Bazunu and Juan Larios all arriving from the Etihad Stadium, with Joe Shields - a former City head of academy recruitment - being the Saints' transfer guru at the time.

And with ex-City academy director Jason Wilcox becoming Southampton's director of football in early 2023, there was always a chance that they would return for more players from Pep Guardiola's side at some point, and that's where Shea Charles enters the conversation.

How much did Southampton spend on Shea Charles?

A player who made his international debut for Northern Ireland last summer well before his club debut, Charles had been at Man City since he was a child, but it was his under-21's performances last season which saw his reputation grow.

Often playing as a holding midfielder but sometimes as a centre-back, Charles was captain as City won the Premier League 2 title and he was eventually handed his senior debut on the final day of the Premier League season in 2022-23 against Brentford.

That was just a pre-cursor though for what was about to happen, as with more regular game-time on offer, Charles decided to make the move to Southampton this past summer, with a £10.5 million initial fee agreed - one which could rise to £15 million.

An eye-watering figure indeed for a player with minimal senior experience, Charles was just further proof of Man City's ability to command sizeable fees for their youth prospects, but his start to life on the south coast hasn't exactly been ideal.

Is Shea Charles good enough to be starting for Southampton?

For the amount of money that Southampton paid for Charles, you'd be expecting him to start week in, week out, even though he is only 19 years of age.

Russell Martin has a certain way of playing though, and the fact Charles has only started three times in his favoured position suggests that he doesn't have what the ex-Scotland international wants from his pivot.

Flynn Downes has been the player that has started there more frequently, while three of Charles' six starts have come in other roles such as centre-back and then the left-hand side of a midfield three, which he was utilised in on Wednesday night against Preston North End.

Charles was pretty poor though and didn't get involved too much, and when he did it was in an advanced area of the pitch and he was wasteful.

Shea Charles' Stats From Last 5 Championship Starts Team Played Minutes Played Goals Assists Tackles Interceptions Fouls Pass Accuracy Queens Park Rangers 90 0 0 2 2 1 92.1% Leicester City 90 0 0 3 2 2 89.6% Ipswich Town 90 0 0 1 1 1 76.5% Middlesbrough 72 0 0 2 1 0 88.5% Preston North End 90 0 0 0 0 3 89.4%

It looks as though Martin is still trying to find Charles' best role at the club, which is somewhat understandable, but perhaps that best role is on the bench for now.

The midfield options are competitive ahead of the defensive midfielder, with Will Smallbone, Carlos Alcaraz, Stuart Armstrong and Joe Aribo all battling, whilst at centre-back, you'd think that many of Martin's options are better than Charles when fully-fit.

For a young player with barely any senior experience before the summer transfer deal, Charles not fully adapting to life at the Saints in a demanding atmosphere is completely understandable.

The money that Southampton spent though means that they are expecting things immediately from the Northern Ireland international - the current signs are though that he isn't ready to play a major part in a promotion-chasing side in the Championship.