Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, as with most clubs dropping down to the Championship, the immediate aim for Southampton this year will be a return to the top flight.

With Russell Martin at the helm, and some big signings this summer, there is certainly the potential there to do that, too.

Putting the footballing side of things aside for the moment, though, we thought we'd take a look behind the scenes and at the club's current ownership.

Southampton Football Club's majority owners are an investment group named 'Sport Republic'.

Sport Republic own an 80% stake in the Saints.

The club also have a minority owner in Katharina Liebherr, who retained her minority shareholding of 20% following Sport Republic's takeover of the club.

Who are Sport Republic?

According to the Southampton Football Club website when the group took over the club, Sport Republic is a London-based investment firm in the sport and entertainment industry.

The firm was founded by Henrik Kraft and Rasmus Ankersen, whilst financially backed by lead investor Dragan Solak.

What makes Sport Republic interesting is that their philosophy is to use proprietary intelligence and data analytics in order to help sports businesses and sports technology companies reach their full potential.

When did Sports Republic takeover Southampton?

Sport Republic acquired their 80% stake in Southampton in January 2022.

Speaking at the time of the investment, lead investor Dragan Solak told Southampton FC club media: "My partners and I have experience in long-term investments in the sports and entertainment industry and Sport Republic has been founded to combine this expertise and deliver something unique to the market."

"Southampton has so many of the qualities we have been looking for in a major sports organisation. It has a great management team, excellent talent development, talented teams playing attractive football and a dedicated fan base. We are delighted to be able to complete this acquisition as a first step towards execution of our investment strategy.

"Southampton will be a cornerstone of the organisation we plan to build.”

What is Sport Republic's net worth?

As a business, it is unclear what Sport Republic's finances are like. However, looking at the individuals involved in the business suggest they would have some serious financial muscle.

For example, an article back in May claimed that accounts show that both Henrik Kraft and Dragan Solak were billionaires.

The same article claims that Kraft is worth an estimated £2 billion, whilst Solak's estimated net worth is claimed to be over £1 billion.

Rasmus Ankersen's net worth is reported to be estimated at £3.9 million.

Do Sport Republic have other business interests?

According to Sport Republic's website, the company "aims to identify attractive early stage and growth sports technology investments and use it’s ownership of football clubs to incubate and accelerate the development of the portfolio companies."

This means that yes, they do have other assets outside of Southampton FC.

In fact, they are invested in other football clubs, for example, such as Turkish side Goztepe and French club Valenciennes FC.

Furthermore, Sport Republic's portfolio includes Tonsser, the "largest football player app and community in the world, empowering youth players to progress and unlock their potential" as well as Sport Buff."

They write that Sport Buff is "powering live, on-demand, and archive sports video experiences to million of users around the globe and empowers partners to engage and monetise their audiences much better than before."

What are Sport Republic's plans for Southampton?

In pure footballing terms, one would imagine that Sport Republic's immediate plans are simply to get Southampton back into the Premier League.

The financial gulf between playing in the Championship and the top-flight is huge, and they will want to ensure they are reaping the financial rewards of the Premier League once again as soon as possible.

On a deeper level, though, due to their philosophy, the club is changing fundamentally.

As an article by The Athletic described back in January: "Sport Republic is building Southampton in its image. The club is fundamentally changing, ranging from the nuts and bolts of how it functions daily to driving through the long-term vision."

The above article outlines some of the changes that were being implemented at the time, including a central scouting system for all of Sport Republic's clubs.

With Sport Republic having invested in Valenciennes only back in July, it feels like the Saints moving forward will very much be a part of a multi-club model.

The article did caution, though, that relegation could potentially hinder the short-term success of their business model and that it could slow down their plans of putting into place a multi-club model.