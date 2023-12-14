Highlights Southampton are interested in signing West Ham defender Ben Johnson in the January transfer window.

If Everton loanee Mason Holgate returns to his parent club, Southampton's move for Johnson could be revisited.

The Saints reportedly pulled out of a move for the West Ham man in the summer due to the size of the loan fee.

Southampton are still interested in signing West Ham defender Ben Johnson ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says that the Saints could move for the 23-year-old, if Everton loanee Mason Holgate returns to his parent club in the summer.

Johnson was a summer target for Southampton

Having come through the youth ranks at West Ham, Johnson has already made 89 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice.

Ben Johnson West Ham career (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 2 0 0 2022/23 29 0 1 2021/22 34 1 0 2020/21 20 1 0 2019/20 3 0 0 2018/19 1 0 0 As of 14th December 2023

Despite that, the 23-year-old emerged as a candidate for a potential move elsewhere in this summer's transfer window, although such a move never materialised.

According to a report from The Athletic earlier this year, Southampton were one potential destination for the defender at the time, but pulled out of the deal due to the sizeable loan fee involved.

Now however, it seems as though the possibility of a move to St Mary's for Johnson could once again arise, when the market opens at the turn of the year.

Southampton still keen on a deal for Johnson

It has recently been reported that Everton could recall defender Mason Holgate from his loan spell at Southampton in the January transfer window, amid a lack of game time for Russell Martin's side.

The 26-year-old has so far featured just five times in all competitions for the Saints, since the start of this campaign.

According to this latest update, if Holgate does indeed return to Goodison Park next month, then Southampton's move for Johnson could be back on.

It is thought that the south coast club are still admirers of the West Ham defender, and as such, he could be an option to fill any potential void in their backline.

As things stand, Johnson's contract with West Ham is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning the January transfer window could be their last chance to cash in on him.

Swift return to the Premier League a possibility for Southampton

Following their relegation from the top-flight of English football at the end of last season, Southampton are in contention to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Saints currently sit fourth in the second-tier table, 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and well in contention for a play-off spot.

Russell Martin's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's.

Johnson could be a useful signing for Southampton

It does feel as though the addition of Johnson in January could be a welcome one for Southampton.

The defender has previously held his own in impressive fashion in the Premier League, suggesting he could be a useful option in a Championship promotion push with the Saints.

His contract situation, and the fact he is yet to make a league appearance for David Moyes' side this season, also suggest that he could be an attainable target for the Championship side, once the window opens.

So with that in mind, this does feel like a deal that should be well worth pursuing for Southampton in January, particularly if they do find themselves having to replace someone such as Holgate at that point.