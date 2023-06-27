Southampton want a fee of £15m to sell Burnley target Nathan Tella this summer, which may prove to be too much for the newly-promoted side.

Southampton want £15m for Nathan Tella

The 23-year-old joined the Saints as a teenager, and he has gone on to make over 40 appearances for the club since.

However, with Tella not a regular, it was decided last summer that he would join Burnley on a season long loan. And, it’s a decision that paid off spectacularly for the player, as he starred for Vincent Kompany’s side as they won the Championship title, scoring 17 goals.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Clarets are keen to keep Tella at Turf Moor, and discussions have been ongoing between the two clubs over a permanent deal.

So far though, there hasn’t been a breakthrough, and Football Insider have revealed that Burnley could be priced out of a move for the forward.

They state that Saints want £15m for Tella, who has two years left on his contract on the south coast, and it’s thought that number is ‘too rich’ for Burnley as it stands.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin will be aware that sales are necessary this summer as the club prepare for life back in the Championship, with a host of players in the squad having been linked with a move away in the past few weeks.

Southampton should stand firm with Tella valuation

It’s quite surprising that £15m is deemed too much for Tella by Burnley. His performances last season proved he was one of the best players in the division, and you’d expect to pay such a fee for someone who had done so well in the Championship, especially when they’re only 23. In fact, you could make a case to say this would be a bargain for the Clarets if they got it over the line.

But, they will know that Saints need to sell this summer, and if Tella has made it clear he wants to return to Burnley, it could put them in a strong position when it comes to negotiations, so it may just be a tactic to get the best deal possible.

Ultimately though, Tella has shown he suits Kompany’s style, and anyone who saw him last season would back him to do very well in the top-flight if he gets a run of games, something which didn’t really happen for him at Southampton over a lengthy period. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but if Tella remains as part of Martin’s squad, the new boss has someone who will be a massive goal threat next season.