The future of Matías Soulé at Juventus could depend on what happens with Federico Chiesa.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Southampton transfer target could remain with the Italian giants if Chiesa departs.

The situation surrounding the 26-year-old is set to become a focal point at the Serie A club at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Soulé is also attracting major interest, with Crystal Palace also credited with an interest in the winger.

This could all be important for the Saints in their summer business strategy, with planning already underway for the upcoming window.

Matías Soulé transfer latest

Chiesa’s contract situation is attracting interest from clubs elsewhere in Europe, however Juventus are keen to find an agreement to extend his stay with the Bianconeri.

This could open the door to Southampton transfer target Soulé, who is currently on loan with Frosinone.

Soulé has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances with the mid-table Serie A side, contributing 10 goals and two assists in the Italian top flight this season (all stats from Fbref).

This led to January transfer speculation, but he opted to remain with Frosinone in order to see out the campaign with the team.

Related "Saints have a problem" - Pundit issues Southampton transfer prediction amid Tottenham interest Kyle Walker-Peters has been one of Southampton's standout stars this season, but it could potentially be his last in the red and white stripes

But Southampton and Palace are both eyeing a move for Soulé in the summer, which means the Saints may need to gain Premier League promotion in order to convince him to make the switch.

Juve have not ruled out the sale of both players, and nothing is set in stone at this stage of the season just yet, but it is understood that it will take a lucrative offer to cash in on Soulé if Chiesa also departs.

Chiesa was the subject of boos from the home crowd last weekend, indicating his relationship with the club is not on the best terms at the minute.

However, it is believed that things could accelerate quite quickly in either direction, with Juve targeting just a one-year extension to the forward’s current deal.

Southampton league position

The Saints’ promotion hopes have taken a dent in the last couple of weeks, which could also hurt their chances of signing the Argentine.

Russell Martin’s side has lost three of its last four matches, falling to fourth in the table as a result.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is now five points with 12 games remaining in the Championship season.

The south coast club should be assured of their place in the play-offs, which offers an alternative route back to the Premier League.

Next up for Southampton is a fifth round FA Cup clash away to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Soulé transfer chase will have to wait

Southampton will likely have to wait until their league status for next year is known before they can make any kind of pursuit for Soulé.

Then they may also have to wait until a resolution is made with Chiesa’s future, as that is likely to be Juve’s priority this summer.

That the Old Lady also has Carlos Alcaraz on loan from the Saints may help to get a deal over the line, if they want to keep the midfielder beyond his temporary spell in Italy.

Otherwise, it is likely to be an expensive deal to sign Soulé which may require Premier League money to be affordable.