Southampton’s chances of signing Josh King on Deadline Day become clearer

Southampton are unlikely to complete a Deadline Day deal for AFC Bournemouth forward Josh King, according to David Ornstein.

King’s future at AFC Bournemouth is up in the air at the moment, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old has scored three goals and chipped in with two assists for the Cherries in 14 games across all competitions this season.

The Norway international is now being linked with the likes of Torino, Everton and Southampton ahead of tonight’s deadline.

David Ornstein of the Athletic reported earlier today that Southampton were in talks with Bournemouth for King, in a deal which would have seen Shane Long also join the Cherries on loan.

Ornstein has now provided the latest on the potential deal, though, saying a move is unlikely to materialise due to King’s wage demands.

Southampton are said to be unwilling to match King’s demands, and it could well mean that he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The Verdict

This is disappointing news for Southampton.

You’d think King would be desperate to return to the Premier League, especially if Bournemouth do not win promotion this season.

But it seems that his wages are likely to put the Saints off, and it remains to be seen whether that affects any other club who want to sign him this afternoon.

Bournemouth won’t mind, though, as he is a quality player who could make all the difference in the race for promotion.