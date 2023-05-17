Adam Armstrong has responded to speculation suggesting he wants to depart Southampton.

The Saints forward has been linked with a potential move to Ipswich Town ahead of the summer transfer window.

Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship last weekend, which has caused many to wonder which players will remain with the club for life in the second tier.

Adam Armstrong Southampton future claim

The 26-year-old has denied that he is looking for a move away from St. Mary’s this summer.

The striker has reiterated his commitment to the club, claiming he wants to help turn things around at Southampton.

He has claimed the rumours surrounding his future are false and that he is now looking forward to the end of the campaign.

“I want to stay, it doesn’t matter what happens to the club,” said Armstrong, via the Daily Echo.

“I want to stay and hopefully do well for this club.

“There’s always a lot of rumours and the rumours that have been out about me have been totally false, so I don’t know where that’s come from.

“That is what it is but I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong.”

Southampton’s decade-long stint in the Premier League came to an end on Saturday following a 1-0 defeat to rivals Bournemouth.

Ruben Selles’ side have had their fate sealed with two games to spare, with the club now beginning preparations for life in the second tier.

The club had narrowly avoided relegation a number of times before eventually succumbing to the drop after a difficult campaign.

Armstrong has made 14 league starts this season, with a further 15 appearances coming from the bench.

The Englishman contributed just one goal and one assist to the team’s relegation battle efforts.

Does Adam Armstrong have a future with Southampton?

The player has come out in the strongest terms to deny the speculation surrounding his future but, with the season still ongoing, this is the only reasonable stance he could take.

While he may remain at St. Mary’s, there is still a decent chance that he leaves the club in the summer given his lack of game time this season.

It is set to be a busy summer for Southampton, with a lot of outgoing transfer business a distinct possibility.

So Armstrong’s future may also depend on the future of a lot of his fellow Southampton stars and who replaces Selles in the dugout.