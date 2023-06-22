Southampton make their return to the Championship in August after an 11-year stint in the Premier League.

Russell Martin has been appointed with the task of leading the Saints back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Saints’ season will get underway on the weekend of 5 August to begin a gruelling 46-game challenge to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton will be aiming to go straight back up but will face stiff competition from a number of clubs.

Who will Southampton face in the opening game of the Championship season?

Southampton’s return to the second division will be met with much anticipation, so let’s take a look at when some of the key fixtures will be…

Who is Southmapton's first fixture of the season?

Southampton’s season will begin with an away clash with Sheffield Wednesday on 4 August.

This will be the curtain raiser for the Championship season, with both sides coming into the division for the first time in a number of years.

A Friday night kick-off will see the Saints compete against last season’s League One play-off winners at Hillsborough.

What fixture do Southampton have on Boxing Day?

The Christmas schedule poses the busiest time of year for clubs, and Southampton’s run will begin with a clash against Swansea City at St. Mary’s.

This will be quickly followed by another home fixture, this time Martin’s side will face Plymouth Argyle on 29 December.

Martin’s side will then ring in the new year by beginning 2024 with an away trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on 1 January.

Two home fixtures in a row will be welcome news for Saints supporters, who won’t need to travel as much during the busy period.

Who is Southampton’s last match of the season against?

Southampton’s final game of the regular season will be played against Leeds United at Elland Road, with supporters hoping a top two place is secured by then.

Leeds are a fellow relegated side, so could pose a significant threat in the battle for automatic promotion, or even in a top six race, so this could prove a crucial final day fixture.

However, if the play-offs are to be needed then a date at Wembley will be booked for 26 May in London.

Another key fixture includes Southampton’s first home game, which will be the visit of Norwich City in the second game-week.