Highlights Southampton has had many great strikers throughout its history, including Phil Boyer, Danny Wallace, and Martin Pahas.

Alan Shearer and Kevin Keegan are two well-known strikers who have also played for Southampton.

Mick Channon, Matt Le Tissier, and Ron Davies are considered some of the greatest ever strikers for Southampton, according to fan pundit Martin Sanders.

Southampton have made a strong start to life back in the Championship.

The club has been a top-flight team for a long period of time but has struggled for the last couple of seasons at the foot of the Premier League, and last season it resulted in their relegation.

The Saints are one of the early season favourites to go back up to the Premier League, and they have so far lived up to the expectations.

The club saw several changes in the squad in the summer transfer window, but one area of the pitch that didn’t see much change was the forward line.

It’ll be an area that is heavily relied upon by Russell Martin this season as they look to score the goals that will get them out of the division.

So, while we see how the current crop of strikers fare this season, here FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders has ranked the club’s 12 greatest ever strikers…

12 Phil Boyer

Boyer joined the Saints in 1977 and was a part of the club for three years when, in 1980, he left to join Manchester City.

He is said to have played 15 times for the club and, in the process, scored four goals.

11 Danny Wallace

Wallace came through Southampton’s academy and made his debut for the club at only 16 years old.

He played over 100 times for the club in a nine-year spell, but in 1989 he signed for Manchester United for £1.2 million, then a record fee for a Southampton player.

Sadly, in 1996, Wallace was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had to retire from football.

10 Martin Pahas

Pahas scored 45 times in 156 career appearances during his time at Southampton.

He left the club in 2006 due to numerous injuries but was given the nickname the "little Latvian".

9 Alan Shearer

Most football fans know who Alan Shearer is, even if it's not for his football, as he is a pundit on Match of the Day.

In his playing days, as well as playing for Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, and England, Shearer also had a spell at Southampton.

He scored 43 goals for the Saints in 158 appearances over four seasons before leaving the club to join Blackburn in 1992.

8 Kevin Keegan

The younger generation of Southampton fans will not remember Kevin Keegan as a player; they may just know him as a former manager and now TV pundit.

Keegan played for a host of teams throughout his career, including Liverpool, Newcastle, and Southampton.

He joined the Saints in 1980 and stayed at the club for two years before joining the Magpies. He played 20 times for the club, and in those games, he managed 11 goals.

7 Terry Paine

Paine will be remembered by most Southampton fans, as he is their longest-serving player to date.

The former striker played 809 total matches for the Saints over 18 years. In his time as a striker, he scored 187 goals.

6 James Beattie

Beattie played for Saints from 1998 to 2004, and during that time he helped Southampton reach the FA Cup Final in 2003.

Beattie played 232 games for the South Coast outfit and scored 76 goals, and his form at the club earned him a move to Everton for £6 million.

The former Saints striker has now moved into coaching after retiring from football, with his last role being Wigan Athletic assistant manager.

5 Rickie Lambert

Lambert was playing in the lower leagues of football before joining Southampton in 2009.

He was at the club for five years, and in that time, he scored 117 goals in 235 games for the club in all competitions.

Lambert was instrumental in the club reaching the Premier League under Nigel Adkins, and his form for the club earned him a move to Liverpool and international football with England.

Lambert struggled to replicate the form that earned him plaudits at Southampton elsewhere once he left. Liverpool, West Brom, and Cardiff City didn’t seem to suit the forward as well as it did at St. Mary’s.

4 Matt Le Tissier

This may be a player who some will say isn't a striker, as he more often than not played behind the forwards, but Le Tissier did play as a striker as well.

Le Tissier scored 166 goals in 442 games for the club and was at times integral to keeping the Saints in the Premier League. He was also deadly from the penalty spot, as that was one of the strongest parts of his game.

Le Tissier may be known to more of the younger Southampton fans, as he was regularly seen on the Soccer Saturday panel on Sky Sports up until a few seasons ago. He is now an ambassador for the club and is regularly seen at their football games.

3 Mick Channon

Channon may not be known by the younger Southampton supporters, but he is the club’s current all-time leading goalscorer in the club’s history.

The former striker scored 227 goals in 607 appearances, and that was done across two different spells with Southampton.

2 Steve Moran

In the 1983-84 season, Southampton finished as runners-up in Division One, and Moran was the club’s real threat.

The ex-Southampton man played 229 times for the club, and in that time, he managed to score 99 goals.

1 Ron Davies

Now, according to Martin Sanders, he regards Ron Davies, out of all these strikers to play for the club, as Southampton’s greatest ever striker.

Davies was signed by the South Coast side to try and cope with top-flight football, as they were in that league for the first time.

Davies was an excellent signing for the club, as he went on to score 153 goals in 281 career appearances for the club. Davies also went on to represent his country, Wales, on the international stage.