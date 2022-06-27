Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace weigh up transfer move for Swansea City player

Flynn Downes had a strong season with Swansea City last year as he became a mainstay in the side, making 37 Championship appearances, scoring once whilst providing two assists.

After doing well with Ipswich Town, the midfielder made the move to Wales and last season he has shown his potential even further boasting the best pass rate in the Championship.

As a result of his form, the 23-year-old was linked to Leeds United earlier in the year.

This interest would be thought to only increase following the expected departure of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City this summer although according to Wales Online, there has been no contact from the Yorkshire club although there is top flight interest in the player.

The report has named Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace as contenders for the youngster this summer claiming all three sides have made initial enquiries about the player.

Back in April, Swansea boss Russell Martin felt sure that his player was happy at the club and had bought into the project but with top flight interest at the door, that could easily turn his head.

Furthermore, with the owners of the club wanting to get some money in the door, this could be a tempting transfer for all parties to benefit from.

That being said, the Swans could also be set to lose Joel Piroe this summer and Wales Online have reported that should they lose one player, they will then feel confident about keeping the other.

With no offers having been made, the player has checked in for pre-season training this week as his Swansea contract runs until 2025 currently.

However, with the player valued between £11million and £12million, should any of the top flight teams put a bid forward, the young player could be moving over to England.

The Verdict:

It comes as no surprise that there is interest in Downes this summer after an impressive season that showed his ability to continuing growing year upon year.

Furthermore, it seems as though Swansea prepared themselves for this and therefore, have got themselves into a good position to ensure they won’t lose out completely this summer.

The club are in a good position as they are under no pressure to sell up this summer given how long the youngster has left on his contract with the club.

However, with some big interest in him from top flight clubs, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of those make a move although whether they would match the asking price is yet to be seen.