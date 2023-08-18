Nathan Tella's future at Southampton looks even more precarious - with reports suggesting that German outfit Bayer Leverkusen have bid a total of £15.3million for his services.

Tella, who joined Southampton's youth academy in 2017 following his release by Arsenal as an 18-year-old, hadn't really burst onto the scene at St. Mary's in the Premier League with just two goals in 41 games for the south coast side.

Struggling for game time, he was sent out on loan last season - which proved to be his baptism of fire. A spell at Burnley brought the best out of the wing wizard, and by hitting the ground running at Turf Moor, he quickly became a fan favourite in east Lancashire with 17 league goals as the Clarets stormed to the Championship title with 101 points under Vincent Kompany.

Named in the EFL Team of the Season, it was thought that, eventually throughout the summer, Burnley would stump up a fee for Tella - though that hasn't materialised, despite social media movements behind the scenes.

And that could come to haunt them - with the Telegraph's Mike McGrath reporting that German Bundesliga side Leverkusen have bid €18million (£15.3million) for Tella's services - which could disrupt Russell Martin's plans.

Would Nathan Tella be a good signing for Bayer Leverkusen?

Bar the Premier League, the Bundesliga is undoubtedly the next best league in terms of producing English talent. We've seen the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Tommy Doyle and Demarai Gray all ply their trade in the German top-flight, and now Harry Kane has become the latest household English name to have flown over to play for Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen are also a club inherent in producing young talent. Moussa Diaby, Jeremie Frimpong, Leon Bailey and Son Heung-min are all players that have earned - or in Frimpong's case, been linked with - top Premier League moves following a period at Leverkusen.

For Tella, he appears to be ready for top-flight football, wherever that may occur - and with Leverkusen making a bid of £15.3m for his services, a deal may not be too far away that would suit both club and player down to a tee.

What would a deal taking Nathan Tella to Leverkusen mean for Southampton?

A move taking Tella to the Bundesliga would undoubtedly scupper Russell Martin's plans. Having started in both league games for the Saints so far this season, he was perhaps unlucky not to have scored in the first game when his shot took an ever-so-slight deflection off Adam Armstrong - and that would've continued his Championship hot streak.

Martin would be losing a natural goalscorer, a homegrown academy product, and a valuable asset all in one should Tella leave - and having already garnered close to £120million for James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia combined, the Saints are not short of money at all.

But the power may well be in Tella's hands - he refused to move out a potential transfer to Burnley in the transfer window, and the lure of Europa League group stage football might well sway any potential decision.