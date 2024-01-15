Highlights Southampton's impressive unbeaten run of 19 games in the Championship has allowed them to catch up with Ipswich Town.

Ipswich's recent downturn in form and Southampton's relentless run have narrowed the gap between the two teams.

The upcoming clash between Ipswich and Leicester City, as well as Southampton's match against Swansea City, will be crucial in the automatic promotion battle.

Russell Martin's Southampton have been absolutely flying in recent months and have not tasted defeat since 23rd September, when they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough in a four-game-long losing streak.

The Saints responded well to that setback, defeating Leeds United 3-1 on 30th September, and have not looked back since, as Saturday's 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday saw Martin's men extend their impressive unbeaten run to 19 games in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town have also enjoyed a vastly successful campaign, emerging as serious contenders for automatic promotion, but a recent downturn in form has allowed the Saints to catch up with the Suffolk club.

The Tractor Boys faced a succession of tricky fixtures over the festive period, a test which they did not withstand very well as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Leeds on December 23rd, before enduring three successive draws in the league.

Prior to their run of five games without a win, which stretched from 16th December to New Year's Day, the Tractor Boys were sitting comfortably in the top two and had plenty of breathing space between themselves and the Saints in third place.

But while the Tractor Boys' form dropped off, the Saints' unrelenting run continued, so even after a long-awaited victory over Sunderland on Saturday, McKenna's men now sit just three points clear of Martin's Saints.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Ipswich also have a worse goal difference than that of the Hampshire outfit, so there is very little room for error in the promotion battle for McKenna and co. and the Saints will be looking to leapfrog their way into the top two.

Foxes clash could decide the Tractor Boys' fate

Next Monday, the Tractor Boys face a trip to Enzo Maresca's league leaders Leicester City in a clash that could be crucial in deciding their fate. While the Foxes provide a stern test to all of their Championship rivals, perhaps McKenna's men can take some confidence from the fact that they lost to Midlands rivals Coventry City on Saturday.

The second tier's top two last faced each other less than a month ago on Boxing Day, and drew 1-1 at Portman Road, which was a good result for the Tractor Boys who produced a spirited performance just three days after they were battered at Elland Road.

After standing tall against the league leaders so soon after their heaviest defeat of the season, it is surprising that McKenna's side went on to have goalless draws with bottom three side QPR and lowly Stoke City.

However, a defeat for the Foxes next Monday could put the Tractor Boys back into the title conversation as they would be just four points behind Maresca's side and would mark two consecutive losses.

On the other hand, as the Saints face Swansea City on Saturday, two days before the Tractor Boys visit the King Power Stadium, they have a psychological advantage over McKenna's men as victory would see Martin's side jump into second place until at least Monday night.

Next Monday night could hold the key for the Saints' automatic promotion bid

If the Tractor Boys lose to the Foxes on Monday night, and the Saints beat the Swans on Saturday, then it is quite difficult to envisage the St Mary's outfit letting the opportunity of automatic promotion pass them by.

A victory on Saturday would not only see the Saints climb into second place, it would also see them go 20 matches unbeaten in the Championship, which demonstrates just how hard Martin's men have been working.

Defeat for the Tractor Boys next Monday night could see Southampton finally rewarded for their remarkable efforts, and there is currently no evidence to suggest that the unbeaten run they have produced is coming to an end any time soon.

As with any other Championship season, the current campaign is sure to provide plenty of twists and turns along the way, but the result next Monday could decide whether the Tractor Boys can become title contenders, or if it will be the Saints who gain automatic promotion alongside the Foxes at the expense of McKenna's team.