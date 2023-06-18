Southampton have a lot of work ahead of them following their relegation to the Championship.

A number of key players have been linked with moves away from the club, leading many to expect a busy transfer period at St. Mary’s this summer.

Russell Martin is expected to be appointed as the next manager of the club, although confirmation has not yet been made over his appointment.

Che Adams is one such player that Martin may need to make a big decision about if he does become the club’s next head coach, with the Scotland international attracting interest from a number of clubs.

What is Che Adams’ expected transfer value?

An expected transfer value (xTV) is a tool designed by Football Transfers, powered by AI to calculate a player’s market value based on a number of relevant factors.

Those factors include contract length, age, position, performance — both past and potential — as well as a number of other things.

Adams’ current xTV is €18.6 million (£15.9m), which the Saints would probably consider as a fair price for the forward.

If he was sold at that figure, it would even represent a small profit on the fee the club reportedly paid to sign him from Birmingham City in 2019.

Adams has been a key figure at Southampton since joining from St. Andrew’s, but his performances were not good enough this season to help keep the club in the top division.

A goal tally of just five, along with three assists, proved too few to make a significant impact.

Who is interested in Che Adams?

The likes of Everton, Leeds United and Burnley have all been linked with a potential move for the 26-year-old.

A move back to the Premier League is likely to prove enticing for the striker, which could go against Leeds in their pursuit of the player.

Both Everton and Burnley will need attacking reinforcements this summer in order to maintain their competitiveness for next season.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Adams could prove a reasonably priced option in an otherwise expensive market.

That makes it unlikely that Southampton will recoup the £15.9 million figure touted by Football Transfers.

Unless Southampton can induce some kind of bidding war, suitors are likely to low-ball the south coast club given their relegation and the player’s own contract status.

His departure could be just one of many at St. Mary’s this summer, if a deal can be reached between Southampton and another club.