Southampton? West Ham? Stay at Brentford? The potential paths for Rico Henry as transfer gossip emerges

It’s safe to say that Brentford defender Rico Henry is set for an interesting summer ahead, with the full-back attracting interest from the Premier League in recent weeks according to The Evening Standard.

Henry has been a regular for the Bees over the years, and has played his part in the club’s bid for promotion into the top-flight this season.

But the left-back’s 2020/21 campaign was cut short due to an injury picked up in their match against Coventry City back in February.

Brentford remain in contention to win promotion into the Premier League under the management of Thomas Frank, with the Bees currently sat third in the Championship table.

Henry has been with the club since 2016, and has gone on to make 121 appearances in all competitions for the club, having previously been on the books with Walsall.

We take a look at some of the potential paths for Henry heading into the summer transfer window, with seven matches remaining in this year’s league campaign.

West Ham United

This is likely to be one of the most tempting options out of the clubs interested, with the Hammers potentially playing some of their football in the Champions League next season.

David Moyes’ side have been hugely impressive this season, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Moyes already has some strong options available to him at full-back, but Henry could potentially force his way into their starting XI if he hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

West Ham seem as though they’ll be more likely to stump up the funds that Brentford will demand to land Henry’s signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Squad rotation will be key for a successful season for West Ham next season, as they’ll need to get the right balance, as well as keeping their key players fit by rotating the squad if they’re competing in European competitions as well.

Southampton

The Saints have struggled to build on a hugely impressive start to the 2020/21 season, and will be eager to build on a recent 3-2 win over Burnley.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side are currently sat 13th in the Premier League table, and are clearly keen to add quality to their team ahead of next year’s campaign.

Henry would certainly do that, as he’s a player that has been performing to a high standard in the Championship for a number of seasons now.

His impressive work rate at both ends of the pitch make him a real threat going forwards, and Southampton could certainly benefit from signing a player with those attributes.

They’ll know that they face a tough battle to sign him though, with West Ham United also rumoured to be interested in striking an agreement with Thomas Frank’s side. Southampton could potentially be in the market for a long-term replacement for Ryan Bertrand in the summer, and Henry could be the answer to that search.

Stay at Brentford

This shouldn’t be ruled out, with Brentford still in the hunt to win promotion into the Premier League.

If the Bees fail to win promotion from the Championship once again this season, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Henry being one of the first players to be heading for the exit door.

He’s shown that he’s more than good enough to play at a higher level in the future, and a move to either West Ham or Southampton will surely tempt him.

But if Brentford do win promotion, then he could stay with the Bees for one season, to see how they cope in the top-flight under Thomas Frank’s management.