Isaac Hayden is a potential transfer target for Southampton this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, the midfielder has been considered by the Championship club.

However, no formal offer has yet been made as Newcastle United look to offload the player.

Southampton could be on the lookout for a new midfield signing following the departure of James Ward-Prowse, and the situation surrounding Roméo Lavia’s future.

Ward-Prowse’s 20-year association with the south coast club came to an end earlier this week following a £30 million agreement with West Ham.

Meanwhile, Lavia remains the centre of a major transfer saga involving Liverpool and Chelsea.

What is the latest surrounding Isaac Hayden?

Hayden spent last season out on loan with Norwich City, where injuries hampered his progress significantly.

The 28-year-old featured just 14 times in the league as the Canaries struggled to compete for promotion.

David Wagner led the team to a 13th place finish, having taken the reins of the first team squad midway through the campaign.

Hayden featured just twice under the German-American before returning to St. James’ Park during the summer.

Eddie Howe has determined that the midfielder has no place in his squad, with the midfielder now training away from the first team squad.

He is one of a number of players that the Premier League side are looking to offload, including Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick.

Southampton have had a busy summer of transfer activity as Russell Martin looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the top flight.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

But departures could still be the big story at St. Mary’s between now and the 1 September deadline.

Lavia’s exit is now looking increasingly likely, with a £50 million figure being touted.

This should give the Saints enough money to reinvest back into the first team squad in the remainder of the summer.

Perhaps the Belgian’s exit will signal a stepping-up of interest in Hayden, who is considered for sale by the Magpies.

The departure of Ward-Prowse is likely to signal the arrival of Flynn Downes from West Ham, who has been linked with a loan move to the Championship side.

Southampton have made a positive start to the second division, with Martin’s side earning four points from a possible six.

Next up for the team is a clash with Plymouth Argyle on 19 August.

Would Isaac Hayden be a good signing for Southampton?

Hayden would be suitable to Southampton’s style of play, but he should be down the priority list of potential signings.

The midfielder’s age is a bit older than the Saints have been signing in recent windows, suggesting that their strategy is to target younger players in the market.

His injury record at Norwich is also a massive concern, and not something that Southampton can currently afford given their current issues.

A fee for Hayden is likely to be reasonably low, which could make him an attractive proposition for Southampton, but this is still a deal that should only be considered as a last resort, all things considered.