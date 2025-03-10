Championship duo Watford and Preston North End look set to rival Southampton in the race for Hearts defender James Penrice.

The former Livingston left-back has caught the eye of clubs south of the border thanks to his impressive displays for Hearts since joining the Edinburgh outfit last summer.

James Penrice’s performances for Hearts attracting interest from English clubs

Scottish news outlet nottheoldfirm.com report that Watford, Preston, and Southampton are all interested in Penrice, who only joined his current club in the summer of 2024.

But so impressive have Penrice’s performances been that he is already being linked with a move away from the Scottish capital.

In 26 Scottish Premiership appearances Penrice has contributed six goals, scoring two and providing four more for teammates.

Aside from his attacking ability, Penrice is also extremely versatile, having played in almost every position during the course of a career that has taken him from the Scottish third tier to the Europa Conference League.

Penrice signed a three-year deal upon his arrival at Tynecastle following Livingston’s relegation from the Scottish top-flight, meaning that Hearts should be able to demand a healthy fee for the left-back's services if he is to depart this summer.

Preston and Watford’s offer of gametime could beat out Southampton’s financial muscle

Whilst Southampton look set to join Watford and Preston in the second tier next campaign, their added financial muscle in the form of parachute payments should make Saints favourites for Penrice’s signature.

However, Preston and Watford might be able to tempt Penrice to join their respective clubs with a more concrete promise of gametime.

Although departures are expected at St. Mary’s in the likely event Southampton are relegated, there are already quite a few senior left-backs at the south coast club.

Premier League relegation battle (As of 10/03/25) Team PLD GD PTS 18 Ipswich Town 28 -31 17 19 Leicester City 28 -37 17 20 Southampton 28 -48 9

Ryan Manning has experience of the division, as does veteran Charlie Taylor, who signed a two-year deal upon his arrival on a free ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Youngster Juan Larios is a long-term injury absentee but will be after gametime next season, whilst Brazilian Welington only arrived at Southampton in the most recent transfer window.

Meanwhile, Preston do not share Southampton’s riches in the left-back position.

Veteran Andrew Hughes has been used more as a centre-back this term, with Lilywhites manager Paul Heckingbottom preferring wing-backs and a three-man central defence.

Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma will return to his parent club in the summer, whilst Robbie Brady, another player above the age of 30, is out of contract following the end of the season.

It is a similar story for Watford, who currently have two loanee left-backs in their squad.

Whilst reports from Africa suggest that the Hornets are in discussions with French club Troyes over keeping Yasser Larouci on a permanent basis, they will see Caleb Wiley return to Chelsea this summer at the expiry of his loan.

They do also have James Morris, a Southampton academy graduate, on their books, but the defender has been deployed at centre-back more often than he has played left-back under Tom Cleverley.

As such, both Preston and Watford will likely be looking for a starting left-back come the summer.