Highlights Guido Carrillo's time at Southampton was disappointing, with just 7 league appearances and 0 goals.

Carrillo struggled under Mauricio Pellegrino's management, leading to a failed stint at the club.

Carrillo found success at Leganes under Pellegrino, but Southampton became a symbol of decline during his tenure.

The arrival of Guido Carrillo at the start of 2018 was supposed to be an exciting moment for Southampton supporters.

The Saints paid a reported £19 million to sign the forward from Ligue 1 side Monaco, where he had spent the previous three seasons performing well.

During his three years in the French top flight, the Argentine contributed 15 goals and three assists from 65 appearances (all stats from Fbref), and played a role in helping the club seal the league title in 2017.

A move to St. Mary’s was also reuniting him with former manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who had worked alongside the striker during their time together with Estudiantes in Argentina.

Carrillo had performed well for Pellegrino with Estudiantes, which earned him a lucrative move to European football.

Guido Carrillo’s ill-fated Southampton stint

However, it simply didn’t work out for Carrillo at Southampton at all, with the player only managing seven league appearances for the club.

The now 32-year-old featured 10 times in total for the Hampshire outfit, with each appearance effectively costing £1.9 million.

Carrillo failed to score a single goal for the Premier League side, providing two assists.

His time at the club was impacted by the sacking of Pellegrino in March, with the team struggling for consistent performances and results.

Pellegrino was never a particularly popular figure during his short-lived time as Southampton manager, with his style of play receiving plenty of criticism.

Carrillo made just two appearances for the club after Pellegrino’s dismissal, one of which was a 3-0 defeat to West Ham in the FA Cup.

Mark Hughes arrived as Pellegrino’s replacement, with the Welshman using the forward just once in the Premier League as the Saints narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Another reunion with Mauricio Pellegrino ends Southampton stint

The 3-0 defeat to West Ham in March 2018 effectively spelled the end of Carrillo’s time at Southampton.

Hughes failed to use him again for the rest of the season, leading to his summer departure.

Guido Carrillo - League goals and appearances since leaving Southampton (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Appearances) 2018-19 (Leganes) 32 (23) 6 (1) 2019-20 (Leganes) 24 (13) 1 (2) 2020-21 (Elche) 21 (11) 3 (2) 2021-22 (Elche) 29 (11) 2 (0) 2022 (Henan) 13 (8) 2 (1) 2023 (Estudiantes) 17 (8) 1 (0)

A loan move was agreed with Spanish side Leganes, who had hired Pellegrino as manager ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Argentine was an important player for Pellegrino, with his six goals helping the team finish 13th in La Liga.

This led to the two clubs agreeing to a second loan spell for the 2019-20 season, which proved less successful as Leganes were relegated, and Pellegrino once again out of a job.

Guido Carrillo’s symbolism at Southampton

Carrillo’s difficulties at Southampton were indicative of a club that had lost its way during those couple of years, making him a symbol of their decline.

The club had become known for its shrewd activity in the transfer market, signing players that went on to become Premier League champions, such as Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

But a near-relegation in 2018 was a real low point, with a number of big misses in the market all coming home to roost in a difficult campaign for the club.

Improvements under Ralph Hassenhuttl did arrive, but that wasn’t enough to stem the bleeding in the long-run and the Saints were eventually relegated in 2023, having never really recovered from their heights under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman in the mid-2010s.