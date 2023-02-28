Southampton vs Grimsby Town: BBC pundit predicts scoreline for FA Cup showdown

Southampton and Grimsby Town will both be determined to progress in the FA Cup tomorrow evening when they face each other at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Saints secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the third round of this competition before setting up a clash with the Mariners by eliminating Championship side Blackpool.

Nathan Jones oversaw both of these fixtures before being sacked by Southampton following the club’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League earlier this month.

Ruben Selles was recently appointed as Jones’ successor after overseeing an impressive victory over Chelsea.

Southampton were unable to back up this particular result last weekend as they were beaten by Leeds United.

As for Grimsby, they began their FA Cup campaign in November and have beaten four teams that reside in a higher division than them in this competition.

The Mariners, who are currently 16th in the League Two standings, will be determined to provide their travelling supporters with something to shout about on Wednesday.

Ahead of this game, pundit Chris Sutton has predicted that Southampton will secure a 1-0 victory over Grimsby.

In his latest BBC Sport column, Sutton said: “Southampton looked a bit flat against Leeds on Saturday, in Ruben Selles’ first game since being put in charge until the end of the season.

“At least Saints have appointed someone, though, and the players like Selles so I am expecting more from them in weeks to come.

“Their next league game is at home to relegation rivals Leicester on Saturday, so of course his focus will be on that. His problem is that defeat here could be very damaging to him.

“Grimsby surprised me when they knocked Luton out in the last round and they are in mid-table in League Two so there are no distractions for them there.

“More than 4,000 of their fans are travelling south for this tie and they will enjoy themselves whatever the result.

“The fact the tie is at St Mary’s will really help Southampton and I do think they will get through, but Grimsby have got a bit of resilience about them and I can see them staying in the tie right until the end.”

The Verdict

Whereas Southampton will enter this fixture as favourites, they will need to be wary of the threat that Grimsby will pose in this particular fixture.

The Mariners produced an eye-catching performance against Luton Town earlier this month as they sealed a 3-0 victory at Blundell Park.

If they replicate this display on Wednesday, they could potentially cause issues for Southampton.

The Saints will have to turn to James Ward-Prowse for inspiration again as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The England international has provided 10 direct goal contributions for Southampton this season in the 30 games that he has participated in this season and will be full of confidence following his match-winning display against Chelsea.