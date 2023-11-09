Southampton face a tough test at home this weekend when they take on promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The Saints come into Saturday’s clash having won their last two league games, stretching their unbeaten run to seven.

Russell Martin’s side is fourth in the Championship table, as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is now nine points after the opening 15 games of the campaign.

But the Baggies are just a point behind, and Carlos Corberan’s side are riding high off the back of three consecutive wins.

Albion have earned 10 points from their last four fixtures, and sit fifth in the second division standings.

Victory at St. Mary’s would see West Brom leapfrog the south coast club in the table, and could even see Southampton fall out of the play-off places.

Here we look at all the latest details going into Saturday afternoon’s clash…

What is the latest team news ahead of Southampton vs West Brom?

This could be the weekend where Ross Stewart makes his Southampton debut, with the striker nearing a return to fitness.

The Scot played in an U21 fixture last weekend, and could now make the matchday squad for the Baggies’ visit to St. Mary’s.

However, Martin will still be without Jack Stephens as he continues his recovery from injury.

Che Adams made his return to the squad in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Millwall, coming off the bench in the second half, and could earn his place back in the starting lineup this Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Brom will be without a number of key players as injuries continue to hamper the side’s attacking options.

The likes of John Swift and Josh Maja continue to be absent, as they near a return to full fitness.

Daryl Dike also remains absent despite resuming light training, with Adam Reach also expected to miss out.

The Southampton game has arrived too early for the quartet to be considered, with Corberan hoping all four can return after the November international break later this month.

On a more positive note, the Spaniard has no fresh injury concerns to deal with going into this weekend.

How to watch Southampton vs West Brom?

Southampton’s home clash with West Brom will not be available to watch live on TV or via a stream, unless you are watching from outside the UK, due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Commentary of the game can be followed on local radio, with updates being provided on TV through programmes like Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports or BBC’s Live Score.

Brief highlights will be made available on YouTube shortly after the game concludes, with a more in-depth version set to be broadcast on ITV’s EFL highlights programme later that evening.

Are tickets available for Southampton vs West Brom?

Tickets are still available on Southampton’s official website for home supporters looking to follow their side for this weekend’s big game.

Prices range from £10 to £40, depending on the stand.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Tickets are available for away supporters with a MyAlbion membership, although the club has only been allocated 2,285 for this event.

Prices range from £15 to £30 depending on age bracket.

What time does Southampton vs West Brom kick-off?

The game gets underway at St. Mary’s at 3pm on Saturday.

Full team news will be available at 2pm.