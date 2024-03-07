Highlights Southampton host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Saints sit fourth in the division at present, chasing automatic promotion, whilst the Black Cats sit 11th and outsiders for a play-off spot.

Sky Sports pundit is predicting one of the sides to come out with a 3-1 victory and crucially, all three points.

With another round of midweek Championship fixtures having passed by, the second tier really is ramping towards the business end of the campaign.

There are now just ten or eleven league matches remaining for most sides in the division as Southampton prepare to host Sunderland at the weekend.

With both sides desperately in need of points to keep their goals for the season in sight, it promises to be an intriguing matchup at St Mary's come Saturday afternoon.

Southampton form

After their midweek fixture against Preston North End was postponed in midweek, the Saints have had a full week of rest ahead of this weekend's clash with the Black Cats.

Russell Martin's side are in mixed form of late, however, with plenty of ups and downs in recent weeks.

For example, in their last five matches, Southampton have picked up two wins, but also suffered three defeats.

That form has hurt their promotion chances, with the club now sitting eight points behind Ipswich Town and fourth in the league standings.

There is no doubt plenty of twists and turns to come in the final weeks of the season, though, so three points at home on Saturday could be vital.

Sunderland form

If Southampton's form of late has been mixed, Sunderland's recent record in the division has been abysmal.

The club have now lost five consecutive matches in the Championship, seriously denting their chances of reaching the play-offs this term.

Frustratingly for Sunderland, they are now sitting 11th in the Championship, but more importantly, 10 points adrift of Hull City in sixth.

Whilst that is not an impossible gap to make up with 10 matches left to play, it does leave the Black Cats with somewhat of a mountain to climb, and they surely have to get back to winning ways this weekend if they are to have a chance.

David Prutton's Southampton v Sunderland score prediction

With both sides really needing the points, Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton is backing the home side for a victory in this one.

Indeed, Prutton predicts that the Saints will come out 3-1 victors at St Mary's, writing in his Sky Sports column: "Southampton didn’t have a game in midweek and that has left them adrift of the top three right now."

"They cannot really afford a single slip-up between now and the end of the season, because the pace among the leading pack is just ridiculous.

"Sunderland are drifting badly.

"Five defeats on the bounce and they are lucky they’ve still got a real cushion over the sides near the bottom or things could get worrying.

"You never know what could happen, but I can’t see them getting anything at St Mary’s on current form. Prediction: 3-1."

Southampton v Sunderland is scheduled for a 3PM kick-off on Saturday 9th March 2024.