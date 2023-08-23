Southampton will be looking to continue their strong start to the season on Saturday afternoon, when they host QPR at St Mary's.

Last weekend's late winner away at Plymouth Argyle means the Saints have taken seven points from their opening three league games of the season, and go into the weekend fifth in the early Championship standings.

QPR meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last weekend, meaning they have one win and two defeats from their three league games played since the start of the campaign, leaving them 17th in the table as things stand.

So with Southampton looking to keep up their momentum, and QPR aiming to get some more important early points on the board, this could be an intriguing encounter on the South coast this weekend.

Here, we've taken a look at the big questions that could be asked about this meeting between Southampton and QPR, before the action gets underway on Saturday.

Southampton v QPR - latest team news

Southampton could once again have Will Smallbone to call upon when they take on Gareth Ainsworth's side on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder missed the win at Plymouth due to injury, but Martin confirmed the blow was not serious, meaning he may be hoping to feature here.

Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy may also be in contention to feature after illness and a knock respectively.

Midfielder Flynn Downes could also be in line to make his debut for the Saints against QPR, after his season-long loan move from Premier League side West Ham - reuniting him with his former Swansea manager in Russell Martin - was confirmed earlier this week.

QPR will be hopeful of having striker Lyndon Dykes back in action, after he missed the defeat to Ipswich with a knee injury suffered in the Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich, although it remains to be seen if that will be possible.

Chris Willock's half time substitution in the defeat to Ipswich has been put down to fatigue, meaning the attacker could feature at St Mary's.

Meanwhile, defender Jake Clarke-Salter returned to action after his latest injury lay-off with 45 minutes for QPR's development squad on Monday, although it is not yet clear whether that outing will be enough to get him ready for this trip to the Saints at the weekend.

Is Southampton v QPR on TV?

Due to the scheduling of the match in relation to the TV blackout rule, the game will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom.

Highlights of the match will be shown on Sky Sports' YouTube channel shortly after full time, and on ITV 4's EFL highlights show from 9pm on Saturday evening.

Are there tickets available for Southampton v QPR?

Adult tickets for the game are priced at between £20 and £40, depending on the area of St Mary's they are situated, details of which can be found on Southampton's website, with discounts for concessions in certain areas of the ground.

For home fans, there are still a handful of tickets to be purchased in most areas of the ground, although availability varies by specific section.

QPR meanwhile, have sold out their full away allocation of 2,823 tickets for this clash with the Saints.

What time does Southampton v QPR kick-off?

The match is scheduled to get underway at St Mary's at 3:00pm on Saturday 26th August.