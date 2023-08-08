It’ll be a buoyant meet-up between both Southampton and Norwich City when the pair lock horns on Saturday afternoon after the giddyness of their opening day wins.

Saints were the opening act of the long-awaited English footballing calendar as they made the long distance north to face recently promoted Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening; and despite a slight scare when Lee Gregory equalised early into the second half after Adam Armstrong’s flicked opener, former Sheffield United man Che Adams was on hand to inflict late pain upon his former club’s rivals with a swept finish just moments before the end at Hillsborough.

Russell Martin’s men are inevitably one of the favourites to go up after keeping the bulk of their squad, with only Tino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu departing St. Mary’s for decent-sized fees so far - but they had best be wary of a Canaries side that will likely cause them a bigger threat than the Owls did on the opening game week.

For David Wagner’s side, Adam Idah’s last-gasp winner was prodded home against Hull City, and despite being 1-0 down thanks to a Shane Duffy error, the Irishman sparked jubilation in East Anglia, winning their first league game of the season for the first time in three seasons, and their second in just seven years after a shoddy run of form dating back to their treacherous years in the Premier League.

Both sides will be aiming to show the division that they can be the driving force and the team to beat this campaign - Football League World has you covered on everything you need to know ahead of this crunch clash.

Southampton and Norwich City team news

We won't quite know for either side given that the transfer window is open, and it tends to come with surprises throughout each passing week. There remains interest in Nathan Tella, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse according to reports - whilst Lavia seems the most likely to depart, it is unknown as to who will stay and go. Injury wise, Sekou Mara did not feature in Sheffield, but he could be back in contention - elsewhere, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Romain Perraud and Armel Bella-Kotchap all remain on the sidelines.

For Norwich, Max Aarons' future continues to lie at the club, though it may well be a ticking time bomb as to when he will depart the Canaries - with Southampton incidentally named as an option for him. On the sidelines are Grant Hanley and Milot Rashica with fitness issues, whilst Jacob Sorensen saw a specialist over a pelvic injury before the win over Hull.

Is Southampton vs Norwich City live on TV or available to stream?

This game won’t be televised; only one game has been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports, with Coventry City vs Middlesbrough being their pick of the week.

As a result, supporters unable to attend the fixture live won’t be able to watch the game live on television as it begins at 3pm - which is during the televised blackout.

Can I buy tickets for Southampton vs Norwich City?

You can buy tickets in the home end here. Adult ticket prices start from £20 in the Itchen South stand, with the most expensive being £40 in the Kingsland Premium area of the ground.

Away tickets are also available for Norwich fans; prices are listed at £30 for adults, whilst the cheapest tickets are for under 14’s, at £15. You can select those here.

What time is kick-off between Southampton and Norwich City?

The game will kick-off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 12.