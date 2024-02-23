Highlights Neil Harris returns to manage Millwall against Southampton, a crucial game as Millwall are near the relegation zone.

Southampton, aiming for promotion, will seek to bounce back from recent losses by hosting Millwall.

Key players like Flynn Downes and Ché Adams may feature, while Millwall hope for Obafemi's return and aim to be solid defensively.

Neil Harris will make his return to the Millwall dugout on Saturday afternoon when his side travel to face Southampton.

The ex-Cambridge United manager couldn't have asked for a tougher game to begin his second reign as Millwall boss, but it could be a blessing in disguise with Saints showing some signs of faltering in recent weeks and there being no pressure on his side to get a result.

Any point picked up at St Mary's would be a huge boost for Harris' side as they are currently just one place above the relegation zone.

Championship Table - 23/02/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 19th Stoke City 33 -16 35 20th Huddersfield Town 33 -16 34 21st Millwall 33 -15 33 22nd QPR 33 -14 32 23rd Sheffield Wednesday 33 -26 29 24th Rotherham United 33 -35 19

Meanwhile, Southampton are in the mix for automatic promotion but have suffered defeats to Bristol City and Hull City in recent games. Russell Martin's side will see Millwall's visit as the perfect opportunity to right the wrongs of recent weeks and pick up an important three points in the race for promotion.

Here is the latest team news ahead of the clash at St Mary's.

team

Southampton team news

After missing the Saints' last three league games, Flynn Downes could be in contention to return for Russell Martin's side.

Downes was injured in the club's 5-3 victory over Huddersfield two weeks ago, but Martin stated in the aftermath that he "won't be out for very long."

Perhaps it's no coincidence that Saints have faltered in Downes's absence, with the club's win over Huddersfield - Downes' last game - being their 23rd and final game unbeaten at Championship level.

Ché Adams returned from injury as a half-time substitute on Tuesday, so he could be in line to start tomorrow after missing recent games against Bristol City and West Brom.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees such as Ross Stewart, James Bree and Juan Larios will all miss out.

Millwall team news

Neil Harris could be boosted by the return of on-loan striker Michael Obafemi, who has missed the club's last two games due to illness.

The Ireland international, who joined on loan from Burnley in January, will have a point to prove if he features on Saturday as he comes up against former boss Martin, with the pair working together at Swansea.

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson and striker Kevin Nisbet are still injured, so they won't feature at St Mary's on Saturday, but could still play an important role in the club's survival bid later in the season.

Ahead of his side's trip to the South Coast, Millwall boss Neil Harris told Southwark News: "Southampton like to dominate the ball, so we have to be really good defensively and have a really good shape about us.

"We have to be really clinical when we get our chances with the ball. We have to be really careful with the football, we have to progress up the pitch in our own way, but we’ve got some good players that can handle the ball.

"We’ve got some exciting players that can dribble the ball and we’ve got some goal scorers in the group. We have to find different ways of scoring goals."

Kick-off at St Mary's is at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.