The first matchup between two relegated sides takes place at St Mary's this weekend as Southampton face Leicester City.

Both sides were enjoying unbeaten starts to their first campaign back in the Championship until game week five.

Leicester, who had previously scalped Coventry City, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, and Cardiff City, failed to get past Hull City, who stole all three points from the King Power Stadium thanks to a first-half Liam Delap strike.

Southampton, on the other hand, lost in a different manner. Before their trip to the Stadium of Light earlier this month the Saints had won three and drawn one of their league outings. Sunderland then ended their unbeaten streak comprehensively - netting five without reply against Russel Martin's men.

Despite finishing bottom of the league, the Hampshire side took the spoils in both fixtures last term. The latest of which came at the start of March, and saw Carlos Alcaraz score the only goal in what proved to be the Saints' final Premier League win.

Southampton vs Leicester City team news

The hosts will still be without deadline day signing, Ross Stewart, following his move from Sunderland. The Scotsman suffered an Achilles injury during an FA Cup contest against Fulham in January and looks set to return at the end of the month, according to the Sunderland Echo. However, this match will come too soon for him.

The Foxes are guaranteed to be without Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet for their Friday night trip to the South Coast because of a back injury sustained last month.

However, summer signing, Conor Coady could make his debut. He picked up a foot injury in pre-season and has been sidelined ever since. He joined the midlands outfit from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window.

Southampton vs Leicester City kick-off time confirmed

Southampton vs Leicester will not be played in the traditional 3pm slot. Instead, they will play at 8pm on Friday 15th September.

The full list of Championship game week six action is as follows:

15/09/2023 19:45 Hull City vs Coventry City

15/09/2023 20:00 Southampton vs Leicester City

16/09/2023 15:00 Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough

16/09/2023 15:00 Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion

16/09/2023 15:00 Huddersfield Town vs Rotherham United

16/09/2023 15:00 Norwich City vs Stoke City

16/09/2023 15:00 Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle

16/09/2023 15:00 QPR vs Sunderland

16/09/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town

16/09/2023 15:00 Watford vs Birmingham City

16/09/2023 19:45 Cardiff City vs Swansea City

17/09/2023 12:00 Millwall vs Leeds United

Are tickets still available for Southampton vs Leicester City?

Fortunately, there are still tickets available, so you can still secure your seat at St Mary's. However, tickets in the away end have sold out.

Will Southampton vs Leicester be shown on TV and Will there be a live stream?

This game is one of three that have been selected for broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The other two are Cardiff City vs Swansea City, on Saturday evening, and Millwall vs Leeds United, Sunday lunchtime.

Friday's encounter will also be available for supporters on Saints Play and Foxes Hub