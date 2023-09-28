Struggling Southampton welcome Leeds United to St. Mary’s Stadium for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Saints come into this game having lost four games in a row, with their last win in the Championship coming at the end of August against QPR.

That run of form has seen them lose to Sunderland and Leicester City by large margins, while they have also lost to Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough by a single goal deficit.

This run of form has been huge pressure on Russell Martin and his side, as they welcome a Leeds side who seem to be finding their feet in this division.

It had been a slow start to the season for Leeds, as they didn’t win until their fourth league game of the season. But they head into this fixture winning two of their last four and drawing the other two.

There is a considerable difference in league standings between these two sides, as the Saints sit in 15th place on 10 points, while the away side sits in sixth place on 13 points.

What is the latest team news for Southampton and Leeds United ahead of their match?

As Southampton are in a very difficult run of form, it is hard to see what Martin will do with his team, as he is trying to find the right formula where results can change.

Given that didn’t happen at Middlesbrough, it may be expected that he makes changes once again this weekend.

It seems he has more or less a fit squad to pick from, with the only injuries being to defender Jack Stephens, who has been out since the win over QPR. While fellow defender Juan Larios has missed all this season so far, that looks to continue.

While summer signing Ross Stewart isn’t far from being back to match fitness, as Martin explained last week, his return is more likely going to be after the next international break.

Ryan Manning and Joe Aribo were dropped to the bench for the game against Ipswich Town, and they may be both pushing for a start against Leeds.

Meanwhile, the visitors have received an injury boost ahead of this game, as striker Patrick Bamford could be in line to return to the matchday squad on Saturday.

The forward has been out since pre-season, but Daniel Farke confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the striker has been in team training and is a topic about possible being in the travelling squad.

Farke said on Bamford: “Well, he obviously isn’t in the perfect rhythm because he hasn’t played a game since the second to last pre-season game. So, obviously not there 100%, but one week further ahead in team training.

“I think this week was massively beneficial for him and he is definitely also topic for the squad on Saturday and I think he’s much improved, two weeks he’s been in training, and I think he’s definitely a topic to travel with us, yes.”

While Bamford may be about to return, Leeds will be without Willy Gnonto, as he’s had a “quiet successful operation”, according to Farke and remains out. While the German also confirmed that Junior Firpo and Djed Spence remain out for this game.

Is the Southampton vs. Leeds United game live on TV or stream?

It may not surprise many to find out that this game between Southampton and Leeds is live on television.

Both sides were in the Premier League last season, and normally, when these types of teams clash in the Championship, you can find the games live on TV.

This game is live on Sky Sports, with build-up starting at 12 p.m., but if you don’t have Sky Sports, you will be able to listen to the game on your local radio stations, and it may even be live on BBC Radio 5 or TalkSPORT 2.

Are there tickets available for Southampton vs. Leeds United?

There are still tickets available for Southampton fans, and they can be found on their official website, with prices ranging from £20 to £50.

While for Leeds, they have sold out their allocation for the game on Saturday. It is unclear how many tickets the club were given, but you can find on their website they are unavailable.

What time does Southampton v Leeds United kick-off?

As mentioned, this game between the two former top flight teams kicks off on Saturday lunchtime, meaning it is a 12: 30p.m kick-off.