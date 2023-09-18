Southampton suffered another humiliating result on Friday night to make their return from the international break.

Russell Martin’s side went into the off-period having suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Sunderland. Their return to action was met with a 4-1 defeat at home to promotion rivals Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy had the Foxes in front after just 21 seconds, with the Saints struggling to get back into the game from there.

Meanwhile, their opponents on Tuesday night are the high-flying Ipswich Town, who are third in the table after the first six fixtures.

The Tractor Boys earned a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to maintain their place in the top three.

Ipswich lead Southampton by five points following last weekend’s action, so will be looking to extend this gap midweek when they take on one of their key promotion rivals.

But Martin’s side will be looking to put an end to their losing run to turn their form around with a win over the impressive Ipswich.

Here we look at all the important pre-match details ahead of their clash at St. Mary’s this midweek…

What is the latest team news for Southampton v Ipswich Town?

As it stands, Southampton will be without Kamaldeen Sulemana following his dismissal late in the loss to Leicester on Friday night.

The winger made his first appearance of the season when he came off the bench at half-time against the Foxes, but he failed to complete the fixture and will not be seen for a few games.

He replaced Samuel Edozie, who is a fitness concern going into Tuesday night and may not be available for selection.

Ross Stewart also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January, with Jack Stephens also still out injured.

Kieran McKenna has a few injury concerns of his own to deal with too ahead of Tuesday night’s affair.

Defender Leif Davis had to be hauled off right before half-time due to an injury that could keep him out of the Southampton visit, being replaced by Brandon Williams.

Plus, Christian Walton and Wes Burns also remain absent. McKenna could look to rotate some players going into this game given the quick turnaround between fixtures, but expect only one or two as the Ipswich boss will want to make as few changes as possible.

How to watch Southampton v Ipswich Town?

The game is available both as a live stream and by TV, via the red button with Sky Sports.

Sky will broadcast the game from 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football via the red button. The game is also available through iFollow, for which a stream can be found online on either club’s website.

Are there tickets available for Southampton v Ipswich Town?

Southampton still have tickets available for Tuesday’s game with Ipswich, which can be found on their website.

Cost of adult tickets ranges from £10 to £35.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have sold out their allocation of away tickets, meaning the away section at St. Mary’s will be full of supporters backing their team.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at St. Mary’s at 7.45pm.