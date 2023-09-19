Southampton take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

After an impressive start to the season which saw the Saints pick up 10 points from their opening four games, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats, conceding nine goals in two games.

Southampton were beaten 5-0 at Sunderland before the international break and they endured another comprehensive defeat in the 4-1 home loss against Leicester City on Friday night.

The Foxes took the lead after just 21 seconds, with Jamie Vardy exchanging passes with Stephy Mavididi before firing home, and they doubled their advantage in the 18th minute when Kasey McAteer latched on to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's through ball and slotted past Gavin Bazunu.

Samuel Edozie pulled one back for the Saints in the 25th minute, but Leicester restored their two-goal lead just before half time through Wilfred Ndidi.

The Foxes added a fourth in the 67th minute when Mavididi ran from deep inside his own half and raced away to finish with an outstanding solo effort and the hosts' misery was compounded when Kamaldeen Sulemana was sent off for a tackle on James Justin deep into stoppage time.

Ipswich's excellent start to life back in the Championship continued with a 1-0 win over struggling Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys dominated the first half, with Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin all going close and they deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Leif Davis cut back for Chaplin to fire home.

Kieran McKenna's men continued to threaten after the break with Devis Vasquez making saves from Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead and while they could not find a second, they held on for all three points.

Southampton come into the game sitting ninth in the table, while Ipswich are currently in third, with five points separating the two teams.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton is expecting another tough evening for Southampton, predicting a 3-1 win for Ipswich.

"It has been a nightmarish couple of weeks for Southampton. The last two results, and the nature of them, have heaped real pressure onto Russell Martin. They have conceded 16 goals now in six games," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Ipswich will be feeling good about their chances of getting stuck in at St Mary’s. The atmosphere could turn quickly with an early goal, and I fancy an away win."

Will Ipswich Town beat Southampton?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Southampton have looked incredibly vulnerable defensively in recent weeks and they desperately need to tighten up at the back.

Ipswich have adapted seamlessly to the Championship and they have the attacking quality with the likes of Chaplin, Broadhead, Wes Burns and George Hirst to exploit the Saints' weaknesses at the back, but they are also defensively solid and will be tough to break down.

It is testament to the excellent job McKenna has done at Portman Road that his side arguably come into this game as favourites and it would be a huge statement from the Tractor Boys if they were to pick up all three points.