Highlights Southampton's unbeaten run of 24 games is impressive and they are in strong contention for second place in the Championship.

Huddersfield's recent 4-0 victory gives them some confidence, but they face a tough challenge against Southampton.

Southampton are heavy favorites to win, and it will be difficult for Huddersfield to get any points from this match.

Southampton take on Huddersfield Town in the Championship at St Mary's on Saturday.

It has been an outstanding few months for Southampton, and they extended their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions with a 3-0 home win over Watford in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

After a first half of few chances, the Saints took full control of the game after the break, with Sekou Mara's double and Che Adams' strike sealing their progression to the next round of the tournament and setting up an exciting tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

Russell Martin's side currently sit second in the table, one point clear of third-placed Leeds United and two points clear of fourth-placed Ipswich Town.

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Huddersfield so far, and they are currently without a manager after the sacking of Darren Moore last week.

B team manager Jon Worthington is currently in caretaker charge, and he led his side to an emphatic 4-0 victory over relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Former Barnsley and Swansea City manager Michael Duff and ex-Birmingham City boss John Eustace have both been linked with the vacancy, but Worthington will remain at the helm this weekend.

The Terriers are 21st in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

David Prutton's Southampton v Huddersfield Town prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be a comfortable afternoon for Southampton against Huddersfield, predicting a 2-0 win for the Saints.

"Southampton have taken the bull by the horns and they are now well in pole position for that second spot behind Leicester. To think where they were after that nightmare run in September, and they haven’t lost a game since. It is pretty remarkable," Prutton told the Sky Sports website.

"Huddersfield parted company with Darren Moore last week and responded with an emphatic thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday. It was a terrific result and it will give them some confidence, but this is a totally different prospect. I can’t see anyone stopping the Saints right now."

Related Reporter reveals Southampton player's dilemma after internal discussions McCarthy has been told that he's the third-choice keeper - but he's earning a decent amount at St Mary's.

Southampton have a big opportunity against Huddersfield Town

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Southampton come into this one as strong favourites, and it is an excellent chance for them to cement their place in second.

The Saints suffered four consecutive defeats in September, but they have not lost since then, and they are looking increasingly difficult to stop.

It was a crucial win for Huddersfield last weekend, and they will take plenty of confidence from the game, but it is tough to see them getting anything at St Mary's.

Southampton conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against the Terriers in the reverse fixture in November, but they should pick up all three points on Saturday.