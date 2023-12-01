Highlights Southampton extended unbeaten run to 10 games with 1-0 win over Bristol City, but need to start scoring more goals.

Cardiff looking to bounce back from 1-0 defeat to West Brom, have a solid position in the table.

Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Southampton, but acknowledges Cardiff will provide a tough test.

Southampton take on Cardiff City in the Championship at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Saints extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 1-0 home win over Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Southampton started brightly with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Stuart Armstrong both going close, but the Robins grew into the game, and Tommy Conway missed a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead before half time.

The hosts took the lead just after the break when Adam Armstrong pulled the ball back to Kyle Walker-Peters, who unleashed a stunning 18-yard strike into the top corner.

Max O'Leary denied Armstrong and Carlos Alcaraz fired wide as the Saints searched for a second, but despite failing to extend their advantage, they held on for all three points.

Russell Martin's side currently sit fourth in the table, eight points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and nine points behind leaders Leicester City.

Cardiff will be looking to return to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Baggies almost took the lead in the first half when Jeremy Sarmiento hit the post, but the midfielder did eventually put his side ahead just after the break with a delightful strike.

The Bluebirds struggled to create chances during the game, and long-range efforts from Rubin Colwill, Josh Bowler and Manolis Siopis were the closest they came to an equaliser.

Erol Bulut's men are ninth in the table, three points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be another good afternoon for Southampton against Cardiff, predicting a 2-0 win for the Saints.

"Southampton are narrowly finding the results they need on the most part, edging past Bristol City in midweek. But they need to start scoring in twos and threes or they will get bitten every so often - as happened last weekend," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Cardiff followed up a brilliant comeback win at Preston at the weekend with a tough defeat against West Brom in midweek, but three points from those two games is a solid return. They will give Southampton a good game, but the Saints will have too much here."

Will Southampton beat Cardiff City?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton on this one.

Southampton have improved significantly in recent months, and while they are on an excellent unbeaten run, Martin will be concerned by his side's inability to put games to bed.

It was a disappointing defeat for Cardiff against West Brom in midweek, but the Bluebirds are in a strong position, and they will be a tough test for the Saints.

It could be a tight encounter, but Southampton should have enough quality to edge it.