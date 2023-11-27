Southampton maintained their place in fourth spot in the Championship last weekend.

However, the Saints will be disappointed that they didn’t take the opportunity to leapfrog Leeds United to jump into third place.

The Whites had drawn on Friday night with Rotherham United, which meant a win away to Huddersfield Town would move the Saints up a position in the Championship table.

But a 1-1 draw against the Terriers maintained their place in the standings, although Russell Martin’s side did close the gap to second place Ipswich Town to eight points.

However, the South Coast club face a quick turnaround to their next game as they must now prepare to host Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

The Robins will be full of confidence going into the midweek clash following their impressive 3-2 win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

Goals from Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tommy Conway and Mark Sykes secured all three points at home to their promotion rivals.

Here we look at all the latest details ahead of this big midweek battle at the top of the table…

What is the latest team news ahead of Southampton v Bristol City?

The quick turnaround in games between Saturday and Wednesday, with another match to come at the weekend, could see both managers look to rotate.

However, don’t expect to see Ross Stewart finally make his first start for the club with Martin warning that he is still being eased back to full fitness.

Armstrong’s goal scoring form continued last weekend, meaning he is likely to maintain his position in the team on Wednesday night.

The draw with Huddersfield raised no fresh injury concerns for the Saints, which will no doubt please Martin.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning will also be pleased given how his side performed at home to Middlesbrough last weekend.

The trip to St. Mary’s is an opportunity to earn another big win over a promotion rival, which could see the Robins look to keep the starting lineup the same as on Saturday.

A lack of fresh injury concerns will be a positive for Manning as he prepares his side to take on an in-form Southampton.

How to watch Southampton v Bristol City?

Southampton’s clash with Bristol City will be available to watch on TV via Sky Sports Football, using the Red Button.

Coverage begins at 7.40pm, with access to the Red Button channels also available through Sky Go.

However, Now TV is unable to access those channels, so a live stream will not be available through the Sports Pass.

Are there tickets available for Southampton v Bristol City?

The Saints are hoping to have the backing of the home support on Wednesday night as Martin’s side look to get back to winning ways.

Tickets are available on the club’s website, with prices ranging from £15 to £35 for home supporters.

Bristol City have sold out their allocation of away tickets for the midweek trip to Southampton, meaning any Robins supporters still looking for tickets will have to find another way to attend the game.

What time does Southampton v Bristol City kick-off?

The game gets underway at St. Mary’s at 7.45pm on Wednesday night.