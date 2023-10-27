Highlights Southampton are currently on an unbeaten streak in their last five games after a draw against Preston North End.

Birmingham City, who recently replaced John Eustace with Wayne Rooney, have suffered back-to-back defeats since his arrival.

Sky Sports pundit, David Prutton, predicts a 2-1 win for Southampton and believes Rooney's tenure at Birmingham has started poorly.

Southampton take on Birmingham City in the Championship at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Saints suffered four consecutive defeats in September, but they are now unbeaten in their last five games after the 2-2 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton the lead in the first half, but the Lilywhites turned the game around in the second half thanks to goals from Milutun Osmajic and Brad Potts.

It had looked like Russell Martin's side were heading for defeat, but they salvaged a point in the sixth minute of stoppage time when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's header deflected in off Ched Evans.

Southampton currently sit fifth in the table, but they are 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 15 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Birmingham made the controversial decision to replace John Eustace with Wayne Rooney earlier this month despite sitting sixth in the table, and Rooney has suffered back-to-back defeats since his arrival at St Andrew's.

After losing 1-0 at Middlesbrough in his opening game on Saturday, Rooney's men were beaten 2-0 at home by Hull City on Wednesday night, with goals in each half from Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene securing all three points for the Tigers.

The Blues are now 12th in the table, but they are just two points from the play-off places.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be a third consecutive defeat for Rooney as Birmingham manager, predicting a 2-1 win for Southampton.

"Usually any point earned in the last minute is a good one, but the top two are setting such a pace this season that Southampton need to go on a winning run, or it will be play-offs at best," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"It has gone sour quite quickly under Wayne Rooney at Birmingham. It is so early in his tenure, but you can understand why considering the nature of his appointment. He had to hit the ground running, and he hasn’t. I think it will be another defeat here as well."

Will Southampton beat Birmingham City?

It is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Southampton will pick up three points in this one.

The Saints have been much-improved in recent weeks, and they showed good character to rescue a late point against Preston on Wednesday night.

It was another poor Birmingham performance under Rooney against Hull, and the 37-year-old admitted after the game that his players are not comfortable with his style of play, while he also criticised them for their lack of effort in the final 10 minutes.

Boos rang out at St Andrew's after the final whistle, and there is already pressure on Rooney after replacing Eustace with the club sitting in the play-off places, but it seems unlikely that he will adapt his style of play after the board instructed him to implement "no fear" football.

With Rooney struggling to make an impact at Birmingham and Southampton in excellent form, the Saints certainly come into this one as strong favourites.