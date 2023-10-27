Southampton and Birmingham City are coming into Saturday's game off the back of two very different results.

The Saints just about managed to grab a point from their game against Preston North End, with a late Ched Evans own goal, which took an initial touch off of Southampton's goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, handing them a draw.

There was jubilation among the Saints' players and fans when they saw that goal go in, in the sixth minute of added time. The same can't be said for the Birmingham fans.

The mood around City hasn't quite been right since Wayne Rooney took over as manager. They lost 2-0 at home to Hull City. Birmingham now sit 12th in the league, having been in and around the playoff spots before Rooney's arrival. He and his players were met with loud boos at the end of the game on Wednesday night.

The two clubs sit seven places apart in the league table, but a win for City would see them leapfrog the Saints. Both sides will be slightly hampered going into the match though, with a couple of key players on each side either going to, or likely, miss the game, this weekend.

Southampton team news

The Saints are going to be without star striker Che Adams, on Saturday. The Scottish international picked up an injury in the game against Preston, and he was forced off at half-time.

Southampton manager Russell Martin described the injury as: "really frustrating." He added: "This is the problem with going away on international duty and their routine is different, it’s the same with Carlos (Alcaraz) and Stuey (Armstrong)."

Martin also commented on Taylor Harwood-Bellis' midweek absence. The Manchester City loanee was dealing with a hamstring problem that he picked up on international duty.

On Harwood-Bellis, Martin said: "Taylor couldn’t travel because he had an injury before, but we hope to have him back on Saturday."

Birmingham City team news

The Blues are going to be without Juninho Bacuna on Saturday. The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, late on in the midweek game against Hull, which means that he now has to serve a one-match ban. The game against the Tigers was Bacuna's first start under the new manager.

George Hall and Ethan Laird were both involved in the team's training session on Tuesday. The new boss said that there is a small possibility that Laird will be involved against the Saints.

Birmingham have a few players who are still facing decent lengths of time away from the pitch. Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts will not be returning to action until after the international break in November. Midfielder Alfie Chang will be out for even longer, having picked up an ACL injury in August.

How to watch Southampton v Birmingham City

The game at St Mary's Stadium is live on the Sky Sports Football channel. The coverage of the game starts from 12pm. The match is scheduled to get underway at 12:30pm.

Tickets for Southampton v Birmingham City

If you are wanting to be sat with the Southampton fans, you can buy tickets here. City sold out their allocation of away tickets for Saturday's game last Friday, so you cannot get tickets in the away end for this match.