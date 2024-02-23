Highlights Onuachu's Southampton move unsuccessful

Trabzonspor negotiations are ongoing

€10m deal fair for Southampton, in the eyes of one supporter.

It is fair to say that it did not work out for striker Paul Onuachu at Southampton after his move from Genk last January.

Onuachu had an impressive record for Genk in the Belgian top flight, scoring 17 goals in 22 appearances in the first half of last season prior to his £18.6 million move to St Mary's.

The 29-year-old arrived as part of a month of big spending at Southampton as the club attempted to stay in the Premier League, along with Mirslav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz, James Bree and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

However, Onuachu failed to score in 11 appearances as the Saints were relegated to the Championship, and he made a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor in September.

Onuachu has rediscovered his form with his new club, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has reportedly started negotiations with Southampton over a €10m deal, instead of the Saints' valuation of €12m.

The striker has not been missed at Southampton this campaign, with Russell Martin's side currently sitting fourth in the table, two points behind second-placed Leeds United.

€10m more than fair for Onuachu

FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders says the reported €10 million fee would be a suitable valuation for Onuachu, and he believes the striker is a reminder of a poor transfer window at the club.

"With regards to Paul Onuachu, is €10 million a fair price? You'd bite their hand off for €10 million," Martin said.

"He's never going to fit Russell Martin's style of play, he was never given a chance really down here last season under the two managers that had him.

"It was probably the worst January transfer window Southampton have ever had, there's only one player left in the building from that transfer window and that's Kamaldeen Sulemana, and he's not exactly pulling up any trees either.

"Everyone else who was bought in that window have gone or are out on loan, which shows how bad the recruitment was that January."

Southampton should sanction Onuachu's permanent departure

It is difficult to disagree with Martin that selling Onuachu for €10m would represent good business for Southampton.

While it would be significantly less than what the club paid for him last January, it is still a sizeable fee for a player who clearly does not have a future at St Mary's.

Onuachu's main attribute is his aerial ability, but as Martin says, he was never going to fit in to Martin's possession-based style of play, and his permanent departure looks inevitable in the summer, whether that is to Trabzonspor or elsewhere.

It was certainly a disappointing window for the Saints last January, but their excellent work in the transfer market this season shows how far the club have progressed.