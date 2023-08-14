Highlights Southampton is still in negotiations with Everton for the potential loan signing of Mason Holgate, but they haven't reached an agreement yet.

The Saints are keen to pay a lower percentage of Holgate's wages than the Toffees want them to.

Sean Dyche's side would prefer to sell the defender rather than loan him out.

Southampton and Everton are still yet to reach an agreement regarding the potential loan signing of Mason Holgate, according to Mark McAdam.

The Saints are looking to strengthen their side as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Russell Martin needing to add more players to his squad for a few reasons.

Firstly, Martin will want to put his stamp on the squad and ensure he has the players needed to implement his system effectively at St Mary's, with recruitment likely to help massively in that department.

And secondly, he will need to replace those that have departed the club, with Tino Livramento already leaving and the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia looking set to follow the England youth international out of the exit door before the summer transfer window closes.

Do Southampton need to strengthen their defence?

Holgate can operate both in central defence and at right-back - but he probably won't be needed on the right-hand side if Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree both stay.

Walker-Peters has been linked with an exit this summer but following the exit of Livramento, he's a player Martin may be desperate to retain beyond the end of the summer window.

Their central defence could benefit from being strengthened though, with Armel Bella-Kotchap attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The number of yellow cards being handed out in the EFL so far this term suggests that squad depth could be crucial and both Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens were booked at the weekend.

With this, strengthening their centre-back department could prove to be crucial.

Why are Southampton yet to strike an agreement with Everton?

McAdam believes the Saints want to pay a smaller percentage of Holgate's wages than the Toffees are willing to accept, so they will need to improve their offer if a deal is to be sealed.

The same journalist has also revealed that the Merseyside club would prefer to sell the defender rather than loan him out, which could be the reason why Sean Dyche's side are taking this tough stance on a loan.

The likely sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia could allow them to secure a permanent agreement for Holgate but whether the Saints would want him on a full-time basis is unclear.

Should Southampton walk away from a potential deal for Mason Holgate?

The Saints should have a number of defensive targets on their shortlist and this is why they should be prepared to walk away from negotiations if they can't find a compromise soon.

It's getting to the stage of the window where clubs are at risk of not addressing all the areas they need to before the window closes because they have spent too long pursuing a particular target rather than moving on.

Holgate does have top-flight experience though and could be a real asset in the Championship, so you can understand why the Saints are keen on the player.

At 26, he could be a reasonably decent permanent addition and someone they could sell on for a decent amount in the future.

So a permanent move should be considered as well as a loan deal.