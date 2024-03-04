Southampton kept their automatic promotion hopes alive thanks to a dramatic 4-3 win at Birmingham City on Saturday, with Joe Aribo scoring a stoppage time winner.

It was the sort of victory that many associate with successful teams, and if Saints do secure a top two finish come May, there’s no doubt this game will be seen as a pivotal one.

Despite trailing twice, and then being pegged back by ten men, Russell Martin’s men didn’t give up, and their persistence was rewarded when Aribo struck in the 96th minute.

After successive defeats, this was proof that Southampton do have the mentality to go to the wire in this intriguing battle for promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 35 40 78 2 Ipswich Town 35 25 75 3 Leeds United 35 37 73 4 Southampton 35 24 70

Southampton’s defensive concerns

However, when you take away the emotion of the win at St. Andrew’s, there is reason for concern for Saints, as they once again shipped goals with ease.

Blues are not the most prolific scorers in the Championship, and they had only found the net three times in a game once since the first week of October prior to Saturday’s clash.

Yet, against Saints, they looked dangerous, and even when Martin’s side were a goal and a man to the good, you got the feeling the game wasn’t over - and that proved to be the case.

Worryingly, this continues an alarming trend for Southampton, who have now conceded 13 goals in their last six league games.

It’s not like they’ve been coming up against the best teams in the league either, as Huddersfield and Bristol City also registered three times against the south coast side.

Some will understandably point out that it doesn’t matter how many goals you concede if you win, and it’s worth stating that they did overcome both Blues and the Terriers.

Southampton must rediscover that defensive steel

But, it doesn’t feel sustainable, and the narrow defeats to Hull City and Millwall, who both won 2-1 at St. Mary’s, shows you can’t always rely on outscoring the opposition.

Martin has rightly developed a reputation as an exciting, progressive coach, and the risk he demands his team plays with is central to his philosophy. So, there’s no point thinking he will change and suddenly become the sort of coach that has two banks of four and tries to grind out a 1-0 win.

Yet, Southampton’s remarkable club-record 25-game unbeaten run earlier in the season was built on solid foundations, as they kept 11 clean sheets in that time.

That doesn’t tell the whole story though, as in the first 24 of those games, Saints only conceded two or more goals on one occasion - a 2-2 draw with Preston.

The last game before the run ended, a 5-3 win over Huddersfield, was the start of this concerning defensive lapse.

So, despite all the praise he rightly receives for his stylish football, the reality is that Martin had built a team that displayed resilience, strength and, crucially, they knew how to use their system to limit what the opposition could do.

Now, with 11 games to go, Southampton must get back to that if they are to finish above two of Leed United, Ipswich Town and Leicester City. Saturday was proof that they have the firepower to match those sides, but their defensive inconsistencies could prove costly during this tense and exciting run-in.