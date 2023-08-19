Southampton are under no pressure to sell Kyle Walker-Peters at this stage, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints may be looking to retain their key players between now and the end of the transfer window after already seeing a few faces depart St Mary's this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

Walker-Peters is another player that has attracted interest but is yet to make the move away from the south coast - and has become an integral part of Russell Martin's plans instead.

As things stand, he looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Saints until at least the start of the January transfer window, with the Englishman hoping to guide his side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Why are Southampton under no pressure to sell Kyle Walker-Peters?

TalkSPORT cited the Saints' sales as a key reason why they aren't under major pressure to offload the full-back at this point.

The same outlet believes Martin's side have generated £128m in total from the sales of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, with the trio joining West Ham, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Their departures came as no surprise considering their quality and potential - and they should now have the funds to bring in some replacements.

Considering they are still likely to have high earners on the books and potentially huge costs considering they were recently a top-tier side, you feel further sales could possibly happen before the window closes.

But talkSPORT believes they now have the freedom to take a tough stance on their players, including Walker-Peters who still has two years left on his deal at St Mary's.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in the ex-Spurs man following Jurrien Timber's injury, but World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard and Joao Cancelo are also on the Gunners' radar at this point as they look to secure the league title.

Should Arsenal continue their pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters?

You feel Walker-Peters could be a less expensive option than some others and this is why the Gunners need to keep an eye on him.

However, it may take him a while to adapt to the top tier again after dropping down to the second tier and this is something Mikel Arteta's side need to be worried about.

If they are serious about challenging Manchester City for the league title again, they need to bring in a world-class player with plenty of experience and someone like Cancelo could be extremely useful for them.

The Gunners do need to watch their spending though - because they have already spent a sizeable amount on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timber and Declan Rice - with the latter coming in for £105m.

Arteta's side will need a replacement for Timber pretty quickly and with the power the Saints will have at the negotiating table with Walker-Peters, the top-flight giants may benefit from looking elsewhere because Martin's side will surely want to drag things out to get the best possible deal for themselves.

And from the Saints' point of view, they have already cashed in on a few key players and won't want too much happening during the latter stages of the window in terms of departures.