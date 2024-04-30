Patrick Pentz has responded to speculation surrounding his future amid summer interest from Southampton.

The Saints face competition in the race to sign the goalkeeper, with Celtic and PSV Eindhoven emerging as other clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old.

The Austrian is currently on loan with Danish side Brondby, where he is hoping to help the club seal the top flight title.

His performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs ahead of his return to Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Austrian is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until the summer of 2025, having signed to the club in January 2023 from French side Reims.

Patrick Pentz responds to Southampton speculation

Pentz has reiterated that he still has a contract with Leverkusen until 2025.

The goalkeeper claimed that his focus is completely on helping Brondby winning the Danish league title, and that he’s not thinking about his future beyond that.

“I get asked this question in interviews every week,” said Pentz, via Salzburger Nachrichten.

“My contract in Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2025, so I can't decide on my own what happens next.

“My full focus is currently on the title fight and I will give my all for the club until the end.

“I feel very comfortable in Copenhagen: the club, the city and the people are just perfect for me.”

Pentz was unable to break into Xabi Alonso’s first team plans prior to his loan move to Brondby.

His time in Denmark has been much more successful, helping the team fight for the league title against reigning champions Copenhagen.

Brondby are seeking their first league title since 2021, but still have five games to determine the title race, with their rivals Copenhagen just four points behind.

Any decision over his future may have to wait until after the campaign is completed.

Patrick Pentz - Brondby league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 22 20 (8)

Southampton’s upcoming summer plans

It is not surprising that Southampton are being linked with a potential goalkeeper signing after Gavin Bazunu suffered a long-term injury earlier this month.

The Ireland international will be absent for quite some time, having injured his Achilles in the warm-up of the Saints’ game against Preston North End.

Joe Lumley and Alex McCarthy are their other goalkeeping options, but Lumley’s future is in doubt due to his contract expiring in the summer.

The rest of Southampton’s transfer business will likely depend on the club’s league status, with Martin’s side set to compete in the play-offs once the regular campaign ends this weekend.

Pentz could be a promising signing for Southampton

The injury to Bazunu was a tough one for Martin to take, and could be a big blow to their play-off chances.

But the interest in Pentz is a sign of how long the 22-year-old could be absent for, as Martin is a big fan of Bazunu.

The Leverkusen goalkeeper has done well in Denmark, and has played his role in Brondby’s rise to a title challenge.

Celtic will also be looking for a goalkeeper due to Joe Hart’s impending retirement, and PSV will be competing in the Champions League next season, so the Saints face stiff competition in the race for his signature this summer.