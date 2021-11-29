Southampton transfer stance emerges that’s likely to affect potential Ben Brereton Diaz January move

Southampton are not looking to add any strikers to their ranks in January, as per a report from Hampshire Live.

The Saints had emerged as an interested party in Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun, with this latest developments seemingly quashing those rumours for now.

The same Sun report states that Sevilla are leading the race for the 22-year-old, whilst Football League World exclusively learnt last week that Leeds United, Burnley, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, were all keeping a close eye on the forward’s progression.

Brereton Diaz has 16 goals to his name already this Championship campaign, starting all but one game in the second-tier.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about his club’s striking situation as January looms, Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “We haven’t had that many games where we didn’t score goals so far this season, to be honest. What have we had? Two? Three?

“We haven’t scored enough this season, yes, but we’ve definitely had more chances to do it. This is not so surprising because we have a few players up front in their first year in the Premier League, Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja, they need a little bit of time to adapt. That’s normal.

“We have a lot of potential, we just have to turn that into goals.”

The verdict

It is a surprise to see Southampton with the second worst offensive record in the Premier League this season when considering the options they have available to them.

Replacing the sheer amount, and importance, of the goals that Danny Ings scored last time out was always going to be difficult, but Adam Armstrong certainly has the capabilities to fill those boots.

Brereton Diaz could prove to be a lot more costly than what Armstrong was too, with the Chilean international two years younger than his former teammate.