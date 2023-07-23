Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It was an incredibly disappointing campaign for the Saints as their 11-year stay in the top flight came to an end, with Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles all failing to turn around their fortunes.

Russell Martin has taken over at St Mary's and the 37-year-old has been active in the market as he looks to mount a challenge for an instant Premier League return, bringing in defender Ryan Manning on a free transfer after he left Swansea City and midfielder Shea Charles from Manchester City in a deal which could be worth up to £15 million including add-ons.

There have been a number of departures this summer, including Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott and Willy Caballero and there could be plenty more to come, with many of the club's key players attracting interest from elsewhere.

With over a month remaining in the transfer window, we've rounded up all the latest news coming out of St Mary's Stadium.

Saints lead race for Sunderland striker

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton are "emerging as favourites" to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart has one year remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, meaning the Black Cats could cash in on him this summer.

Sunderland will demand a "hefty fee" for the 26-year-old and with significant income expected from outgoings, the Saints could be able to afford a deal.

Stoke City are interested in Stewart, but the Potters are "unlikely to go beyond £5 million", while Middlesbrough and newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town have also been linked.

Stewart endured an incredibly injury-disrupted campaign last season, but when fit, he proved his quality at Championship level, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says he would like to keep Stewart at the club, but admitted he would understand if the Scotsman opted to move on.

"I don't know to be honest," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that.

"Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

Wolves and Bournemouth eye Adams

Nixon also claims that Wolves and Bournemouth are leading the race for Southampton striker Che Adams.

Adams reportedly wants to leave St Mary's following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League and he has no shortage of suitors, with Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Everton also said to be keen.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and Southampton will demand "over £10 million" for him this summer.

Adams scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, with only five of those goals coming in the Premier League.

Will Tino Livramento leave Southampton for Newcastle United?

Southampton have rejected a second bid from Newcastle United for defender Tino Livramento, as per talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Football Insider claim that the Magpies had an initial offer of £15 million for Livramento rejected, but despite increasing their bid to "around £30 million all-in", it has once again been turned down by the Saints.

The two clubs are said to be "a long way apart" in their valuation of Livramento, with Southampton reportedly demanding £50 million for the 20-year-old.

The Saints "do not want to sell" Livramento this summer, but he is also attracting interest from former club Chelsea, who have held talks about a deal that would see the right-back return to St Mary's on loan next season.

Livramento joined Southampton from the Blues in August 2021 and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, but he suffered a serious knee injury last April which kept him out for over a year.

He made his return as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion in May, by which point the Saints had already been relegated.

Defender closing in on Fulham move

According to Sky Sports, Fulham are "close to finalising" a deal for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

French side Monaco have had two bids rejected for Salisu and he now looks set to complete his move to Craven Cottage in a deal worth more than £15 million.

The 24-year-old joined the Saints from Real Valladolid for £10.9 million in August 2020 and he was a regular last season before suffering an injury in March which kept him sidelined for the rest of the campaign.