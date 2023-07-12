Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship after an 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last season.

The Saints suffered a disappointing campaign as the club finished bottom of the table.

Ruben Selles was unable to turn things around after replacing Nathan Jones in the later stages of the term.

Russell Martin has now been appointed with the mandate of getting the south coast club back into the top flight.

The summer transfer window has proven a busy period for the club, with a lot of work needing to be done in order to build a side ready for the second tier.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

With the new campaign beginning in roughly four weeks, the Saints are already back in pre-season ahead of their first clash on 4 August.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the club…

Mason Holgate interest

Southampton have held talks with Everton over the possibility of signing Mason Holgate this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the defender is a transfer target for the Saints.

Everton are open to a potential sale after Holgate has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

The centre back has been with Everton since 2015, but made just nine appearances for the team last season.

However, the Championship side faces competition from newly promoted Sheffield United.

What is Liverpool’s stance on Roméo Lavia?

Lavia has attracted a lot of interest this summer after a breakout campaign with Southampton.

Despite suffering relegation, the midfielder is being sought by a number of top clubs after his impressive performances in Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have not made much progress in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

The journalist was unsure if the Reds will continue with their plans to sign the youngster, or whether alternative targets were now being identified.

Ryan Manning arrives

Southampton confirmed their latest transfer signing on Tuesday evening with the arrival of Ryan Manning.

The defender was a free agent following the conclusion of his Swansea City contract.

The Irishman was in high-demand after an impressive campaign in south Wales.

But a reunion with Martin at St. Mary’s proved the most enticing move for the 27-year-old.

Manning has agreed a four-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

West Ham preparing James Ward-Prowse offer?

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are preparing an opening offer for Southampton’s talismanic midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The Hammers are moving on to their big summer transfer targets following an agreement to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth £105 million.

However, despite now being awash with cash, West Ham are preparing to offer £20 million to the Saints for the 28-year-old.

But the Championship side value their captain at double that figure, so it would come as a surprise if this opening offer was accepted, with further negotiations likely needed to get this deal over the line.